These Looks From The #BBNaija All Stars Eviction Show Are Too Good To Miss!

If you think the fashion moments of the Big Brother Naija All Stars can’t get any better, think again. The live eviction show had its drama, and so did the LEWKS! From Mercy Eke‘s gorgeous corset black dress from Pearls Bridals to Cee-C looking stunning in a pink two-piece from Erica Moore, check out all the must-see fashion from the eviction show in the gallery below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Venita Akpofure (@veezeebaybeh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Edwards (@aireyys)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

