Style
Omowunmi ‘Mimi’ Onalaja’s Marrakech Style Diary Will Inspire Your Next Vacay Fashion
Hello BellaStylistas,
Nigerian actress and TV personality — Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja took a trip to one of 2023’s most visited vacation destinations in Africa — Marrakech, Morroco. Check out her style choices for the trip, featuring lovely Nigerian brands below:
A popping orange Boubou from WANNI FUGA
View this post on Instagram
Chic neutrals from AYABA Woman & derinfromisaleeko paired with colourful shoes and an S. Sikamòre purse
View this post on Instagram
A sultry white dress from Bloom by FBD
View this post on Instagram
A stunning orange dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit from JEWEL JEMILA
View this post on Instagram
A silky wrap dress from NIOVÔ for dinner in the desert
View this post on Instagram
A branded WANNI FUGA Kaftan
View this post on Instagram
Check out Mimi’s roundup of her looks below:
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @mimionalaja