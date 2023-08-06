Omowunmi ‘Mimi’ Onalaja’s Marrakech Style Diary Will Inspire Your Next Vacay Fashion

Connect with us

Hello BellaStylistas,

Nigerian actress and TV personality Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja took a trip to one of 2023’s most visited vacation destinations in Africa Marrakech, Morroco. Check out her style choices for the trip, featuring lovely Nigerian brands below:

A popping orange Boubou from WANNI FUGA

Chic neutrals from AYABA Woman & derinfromisaleeko paired with colourful shoes and an S. Sikamòre purse

A sultry white dress from Bloom by FBD

A stunning orange dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit from JEWEL JEMILA

A silky wrap dress from NIOVÔ for dinner in the desert

A branded WANNI FUGA Kaftan 

Check out Mimi’s roundup of her looks below:

Credit: @mimionalaja

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

