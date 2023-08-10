BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE HOUSE (@thehouselagos)


ILÈ ORIN

Are you seeking an exciting EDM experience or simply in search of some fun? This is for you! Experience an electrifying night at ILÈ ORIN until the early hours with the amazing Tobi Peter.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Time: 9 PM.
VenueThe White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Talking Therapy with the Girlies

Amanda of @n.d.i.d.i will be answering everything therapy, life, mental health, love, careers and everything in between.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Virtual 
RSVP: HERE

Shuffle – A Fortnight Mixer

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Summer Splash

Summer Splash is a pool party happening in Ibadan. Loads of food, drinks, Swimming pool, lots of games, prizes to be won

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: SDM Tavern, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo.
RSVP: HERE

The RnB Party 

Get your dancing shoes to the ultimate silent disco party.

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Live! Lounge, 15, Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Floss

Floss is a party for all women + inclusive folk to come and have a good time. A fun, super safe space for the girlies to let loose and enjoy each other.

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Time: 9 PM.
RSVP: HERE

The Vibezzz Party

Nigeria’s highest charting producer on the Billboard 100, Andre Vibez is hosting the coolest folks from around the world this summer in Lagos.

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: 12D Chief Augustine Anozie Street, off Wole Ariyo. Lekki Phase One. Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Summer House Party 

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Euphoria by House 9, 3 Stella Ogunleye St, Maroko, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE


Candle Making

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Lekki, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 07010727360

SPARK UP

SPARK UP is an annual event that ignites a fire in young believers to use their gifts to glorify God and advance His kingdom. This year’s theme is BE THE BOLD, based on 2 Corinthians 3:12. We want to encourage young believers to be bold about their faith in Christ, wherever they find themselves. We also want to help them be bold to take on the challenges they may face in pursuing their God-given dreams.

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Glory House, 3, Ajayi Road, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos. 
RSVP: HERE

Vendease Games Night 2.0 – Ibadan

Vendease Games Night is a highly anticipated event organised by Vendease, a renowned company known for its innovation in the food technology industry. This event is designed to bring together game enthusiasts, industry professionals, and party rockers for a night of fun, good food, competition, and networking.

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Bayleaf Rest-O-Lounge, opposite Air-force estate gate, Akobo, Ibadan.
RSVP: HERE


Paint. Sip. Brunch. Unwind

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 07010727360

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023.
Time: 11 PM.
VenueHard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Traffik Tuesday

After work, Traffik Tuesday is the place to be. It’s always fun!

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueJohnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Ladies Night & Karaoke with Najj the DJ

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueThe White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

