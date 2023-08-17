Connect with us

These Photos of Patoranking & His Girls Are Too Cute For Words!

Nigerian singer and songwriter Patoranking has never been one to shy away from the fact that he is a wonderful girl-dad.

In his latest post on Instagram, the “Abobi” singer posted adorable pictures of him and his daughters vibing and posing for the camera in matching white outfits. The first post features his beautiful daughters, Welda and Wilmer, and him in a slide show. The second is an adorable video of them vibing and dancing to Patoranking’s latest song, “Higher.”

Patoranking is set to release his new album “World Best” on September 6, 2023.

