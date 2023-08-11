Uncle Waffles delivers 7-Track EP “Solace” | Listen Here

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Following the lively debut of “Asylum,” known for its energetic Amapiano tracks, breakout star Uncle Waffles from Swaziland and based in South Africa takes a mellower path on “Solace,” the next part of the Asylum of Solace series.

In this chapter, Uncle Waffles explores a more soulful and vocally rich version of Amapiano known as “private school amapiano.” The journey begins with a soothing R&B-flavored duet titled “Echoes,” featuring Manana and Lusanda. The peaceful and aptly named “Peace & Happiness” showcases a wonderful blend of vocals and music.

The 1986 hit “Peacock” by bubblegum group Splash gets a reverb-soaked vocal twist and deep bassline in “Peacock Revisit,” accompanied by sharp and dry snares. Murumba Pitch’s distinctive deep vocals mix with synths and a swirling saxophone solo in “Khula.” The project concludes with the jazzy instrumental title track “Solace,” leaving a scintillating impression.

Listen:

And listen here.

