Music
Davido, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Ayra Starr Honoured at 10th AFRIMMA Awards
Nigeria made a strong presence felt at the 10th anniversary awards edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
During the event, which took place on Sunday, September 18, 2023, at the Meyerson Symphony Centre in Dallas, Texas, several Nigerian artists bagged noteworthy award wins.
Among the winners in various categories were Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez, Flavour, KCee, Ms. DSF, Odumodublvck, Timaya, Spyro, and Tiwa Savage.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
See full list below:
Best Male West Africa
Adekunle Gold – Nigeria
Black Sheriff – Ghana
Bnxn– Nigeria
Santrinos Raphael– Togo
Asake– Nigeria
Didi B – Ivory Coast
King Promise– Ghana
Tonton Pal – Mali
Omah Lay – Nigeria
Best Female West Africa
Amaarae – Ghana
Tems – Nigeria
Josey – Ivory Coast
Manamba Kante – Guinea
Ayra Starr – Nigeria
Gyakie – Ghana
Tiwa Savage– Nigeria
Fatoumata Diawara– Mali
Best Male East Africa
Lij Michael – Ethiopia
Nyashinski – Kenya
Eddy Kenzo – Uganda
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
Mbosso – Tanzania
Bien – Kenya
Harmonize – Tanzania
Meddy – Rwanda
Single Dee – South Sudan
Best Female East Africa
Maua Sama – Tanzania
Nadia Mukami – Kenya
Zuchu – Tanzania
Azawi– Uganda
Nikita Kering – Kenya
Spice Diana – Uganda
Fena Gitu – Kenya
Nandy – Tanzania
Hewan Gebrewold – Ethiopia
Best Male Central Africa
T-Rex – Angola
Fabregas – Congo DR
TayC – Cameroon
Fally Ipupa – Congo DR
Calema – Sao Tome
Mic Monsta- Cameroon
Gerilson Israel -Angola
Djodje- Cape Verde
Best Female Central Africa
Perola– Angola
Nenny- Cape Verde
Liloca- Mozambique
Libianca – Cameroon
Soraia Ramos- Cape Verde
Espoir La Tigresse – Gabon
Asaba – Cameroon
Emma’a – Gabon
Best Male Southern Africa
Costa Titch- South Africa
Dj Tarico – Mozambique
Macky2- Zambia
Musa Keys -South Africa
Dj Maphorisa- South Africa
Winky D – Zimbabwe
Aka– South Africa
Han C – Botswana
Sjava – South Africa
Best Female Southern Africa
Ami Faku– South Africa
Tamy Moyo – Zimbabwe
Mpho Sebina – Botswana
Dj Zhinle- South Africa
Sha Sha – Zimbabwe
Nadia Nakai – South Africa
Towela – Zambia
Makhadzi – South Africa
Tyla – South Africa
Best Male North Africa
Wegz– Egypt
Draganov – Morocco
A.L.A– Tunisia
SoolKing – Algeria
Marwan Moussa – Egypt
El Grande Toto – Morocco
Dj Snake – Algeria
Snor – Morocco
Best Female North Africa
Marwa Loud – Morocco
Emel – Tunisia
Faouzia – Morocco
Souhila Ben Lachab – Algeria
Ruby – Egypt
Latifa – Tunisia
Kenza Morsli – Algeria
Jaylann – Morocco
Crossing Boundaries With Music Award
Burna Boy–Nigeria
Aya Nakamura -Mali
Rema- Nigeria
Libianca– Cameroon
Davido–Nigeria
Toby Nwigwe – Nigeria
J Hus- Gambia
Wizkid – Nigeria
Best Newcomer
Hewan Gebrewold
Guchi – Nigeria
Jzyno – Liberia
Young Jonn – Nigeria
Lavalava – Tanzania
Odumodublvck– Nigeria
Lisandro Cuxi – Cape Verde
Lasmid – Ghana
Shalipopi – Nigeria
Artiste of The Year
Asake – (Nigeria)
Fally Ipupa- Congo
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Burnaboy- Nigeria
Rema – Nigeria
SoolKing – Algeria
Aya Nakamura – Mali
Davido – Nigeria
Best Gospel
Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria
Mike Kalambay — Congo DR
Piesie Esther – Ghana
Christina Shusho – Tanzania
Miguel Buila – Angola
Bidemi Olaoba – Nigeria
KS Bloom – Ivory Coast
Joel Lwaga – Tanzania
Pulani Maphari – South Africa
Sumisola Agbebi Okeleye – Nigeria
Best Live Act
Sauti Sol -Kenya
Burnaboy – Nigeria
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
Flavour – Nigeria
Barnaba – Tanzania
Fally Ipupa – DR Congo
Calema – São Tomé
C4 Pedro – Angola
Best Female Rap Act
Nata – Sierra Leone
Femi One – Kenya
Eno Barony – Ghana
Rosa Ree – Tanzania
Feli Nuna – Ghana
Askia – Cameroon
Ami Yerewolo – Mali
Best Male Rap Act
Odumodublvck – Nigeria
Yung Lunya – Tanzania
Ninho – Congo
Black Sheriff – Ghana
A-Reece – South Africa
Blaqbonez – Nigeria
Blxckie – South Africa
Marwan Moussa – Egypt
Best Collaboration
Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani
Spyro x Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy?
Davido x Musa Keys – Unavailable Musa Keys
Rema ft Selena Gomez – Calm Down Remix
Wegz x AshMusic – Amira
Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur
Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix
Boutross ft Juiceer Mann – Angela
Song of The Year
Libianca – People
Kcee – Ojapiano
Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable
Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo x Justin99 ft Pcee, EeQue, Chley– Yahyuppiyah
King Promise – Terminator
Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix
Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz – Nitogonze
Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za ft Dj Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee – Mnike
Best Video Director
Hanscana – Tanzania
Director Pink – Nigeria
Elias Belkader – Algeria
Mateo Da Silva – Cameroon
TG Omori – Nigeria
Babs Direction– Ghana
Jake Zaral – Zimbabwe
Dammy Twitch – Nigeria
Best DJ Africa
DJ Spinall – Nigeria
DJ Dollar– Senegal
Waffles – Swaziland
Ms DSF – Nigeria
DJ Danni Gato – Cape Verde
DJ Faculty – Ghana
Dj Nelasta- Angola
Major League DJs – South Africa
Dj Consequence – Nigeria
Best African DJ USA
Dj Nani – Nigeria
Dj Akua – Ghana
DJ Prince – Nigeria
DJ Shinski – Kenya
DJ Birame BB l’amour – Ivory Coast
Dj Yas Meen Selectress – Egypt
Lex and Answer – Zimbabwe
Dj Freshy K– Nigeria
AFRIMMA Video of The Year
Black Sheriff – Konongo Zongo
Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable
Libianca – People
Victony ft Rema & Don Toliver – Soweto Remix
Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix
Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur
Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani
Jay Melody – Nitasema
Music Producer of The Year
C4 Pedro – Angola
Andre Vibez– Nigeria
207 – Uganda
Ayo Lizzer – Tanzania
Magicstickz– Nigeria
MOGBeats – Ghana
Kabza De Small– South Africa
London – Nigeria
Maajabu Gospel – Congo DR
Best African Dancer
Masaka Dance Kids – Uganda
Poco Lee – Nigeria
Ghetto Kids – (Uganda)
Angel Nyigu – Tanzania
Hope Ramafalo – South Africa
Dancegod Lloyd – Ghana
Hooliboy – Ghana
Best Lusophone
T-Rex – Angola
Lisandro Cuxi – Cape Verde
Edgar Domingos – Angola
Djodje – Cape Verde
Mr Bow – Mozambique
Soraia Ramos – Cape Verde
Gerislon Israel – Angola
C4 Pedro – Angol
Best Francophone
Fally Ipupa – Congo DR
Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast
Josey – Ivory Coast
Wally B. Seck- Senegal
TayC– Cameroon
Innos B – Congo DR
Tenor – Cameroon
Dadju – Congo DR
Best Reggae/Dancehall
Masicka – Jamaica
Mr Killa – Grenada
Patoranking – Nigeria
Jada Kingdom– Jamaica
Shatta Wale – Ghana
Popcaan – Jamaica
Shenseea – Jamaica
Skillibeng – Jamaica
Radio/TV Personnel of The Year
Ebuka – Nigeria
Konnie Toure – Ivory Coast
Tbo Touch – South Africa
IK Osakioduwa – Nigeria
Afonso Quintas – Angola
James Onen – Uganda
Idris Sultan – Tanzania
Kwame Sefa Kayi – Ghana
Best African Group
Disco Misr – Egypt
Sauti Sol – Kenya
Calema – Sao Tome
The Cavemen – Nigeria
Show Dem Camp – Nigeria
Toofan – Togo
Jano Band – Ethiopia
Mafikizolo – South Africa
AFRIMMA Album of The Year
Davido – Timeless
Aka – Mass Country
Ammarae – Fountain Baby
Fatoumata Diawara – London Ko
Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension
Asake – Work of Art
Nomfundo Moh – Ugcobo
Omah Lay – Boy Alone Deluxe