Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Introduce Their Son Riot Rose to the World

The world has been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s newest family member, and the couple is melting hearts with the adorable photos of their young family.

Pop singer Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, posed for adorable family portraits with their new-born son, named Riot Rose, and their 16-month-old first son, RZA.

The exclusive new family portraits of the celebrity couple were shared by Vogue Magazine. The caption read, “It’s a family thing. @badgalriri, @asaprocky, and RZA Athelston Mayers welcome Riot Rose Mayers to their growing family. Tap the link in our bio for an exclusive first look at their new family portraits.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020. Their relationship has been characterised by stylish outings and romantic red-carpet moments.

Congratulations to Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and big brother RZA on the arrival of Riot Rose!

See photos below:

