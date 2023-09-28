BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

If you're hosting an event and want to get the word out, we're here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we'll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

GIG House Afro Gospel Rave Experience

You are a Christian and you like to party, Vibe and make new Christian friends? GIG House is the perfect community for you.

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Rooftop at Boardroom, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Whisky Tasting with The Balvenie Whisky

Step into a world of luxury and indulgence at The GoodLife Restaurant’s unforgettable Whisky Tasting Event in collaboration with Balvenie Whisky. Prepare to be enchanted by Balvenie Whisky’s exquisite flavour profiles, expertly paired with mouthwatering dishes crafted by our talented chefs.

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The GoodLife Restaurant by SRS, A.J. Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Jazz Night

GoodLife Cafe is hosting a Jazz Night that promises to be a symphony for the senses. Sip on handcrafted cocktails and savour delectable bites while the smooth jazz melodies envelop you. It promises to be an evening where luxury and culture unite seamlessly.

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The GoodLife Cafe by SRS, 12A Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Big Birthday Bash

Calling all September celebrants. The Big Birthday is back, and this time there’s a party for you as the special guest.

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Buj Meets Gidi (Shuffle Edition)

It’s the ‘Buj Meets Gidi’ shuffle edition.

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Games and Silent Disco

You don’t want to miss this because it promises to be more fun games + good music + a Lit after part = issa vibe! 🤩

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

GameNight with Coco

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

The Socialiga 5-A-Side

A cosmopolitan, untelevised, alternative lifestyle event taking place at Landmark.

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos

Socialiga MD3 Socials

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected]

Summer Afro Rave

Get ready to turn up the heat with our Summer Afro Rave, the highly anticipated follow-up to our wildly successful Summer Pool Rave.

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Baywater Park Event Center, 8a Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Boat Cruise

CT Culture proudly presents its Boat Cruise Party, an evening of elegance and entertainment on the water.

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

eko Brunch

Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey at your favourite Lekki waterside hangout. Here’s what awaits you; a complimentary cocktail, a delectable Eko Brunch menu at N30,000, games and prizes and sensational DJs.

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Bolivar Bar, Plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa 106104, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Saturday Movie Hangout

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Rooftop at Boardroom, Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Vibez in the City

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Lilly Grand Luxury Hotels and Apartments, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Reflections

“REFLECTIONS,” a mirror to society’s complexities. Feel the raw emotions in the spoken word by our lead actor Uche Nwaneri. Don’t miss out on this theatrical masterpiece.

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Time: 3 & 6 PM.

Venue: NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Scented Candle Making

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Independence Day Brunch Party

Your Independence Day weekend plans just got better. Make a reservation for you and your loved one(s). Walk-ins are also allowed.

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: 08129025358

South Socials on the Beach

South Socials on the Beach is back. There’ll be a screen to watch the BBN finale before the party kicks off. The swimming pool is open till 7 pm.

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Iru local government, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 09084000019

The YellowLyfe Games Day

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Order The Concert

Order The Concert is back, and this time with a bang. It’s the all-white edition and Brymo will be performing live.

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos

RSVP: 09064494666

HOV Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Venue: HOV Beach Lagos, Badagry Creek, Lagos.

RSVP: 08184244444 or 07051910854

Even In The Day

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Wave All White Party

Lagos! Are you ready to party hard at the Silent Wave All White Party? You don’t want to miss this!

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach Lagos, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ascension

Get ready for an unprecedented electronic music experience in the heart of Lagos. It’s going to be a night of electrifying beats, kaleidoscopic visuals, and multi-sensory stimulation.

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Lekki Coliseum, Plot 14, Providence Street Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Fire & Sand

Fire and Sand is back.

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

An Independence Day Pop-Up Exhibition of Nigeria’s Film History

Embark on a nostalgic journey through an interactive and immersive experience this Independence weekend, with this exhibition by @losingdaylight opening on Sunday and concluding on Monday. You get to explore the rich history of Nigerian cinema at the exhibition, “Losing Daylight,” in commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: 37 Glover Ct, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Brunch, High Tea and Paint

Join Saga and Breather.ng for Brunch, High Tea and Paint.

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja, Isaac John Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

FOMO Brunch Out X JDOT

For one day only, come experience the history, heritage, and process of Jameson Irish Whiskey the Brunch Out way. Join FOMO Lagos, Jameson Nigeria and AJs Gourmet at the Jameson Distillery on Tour Experience on as they celebrate Independence Day. Must be 18+ to attend.

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Fidelity Bank Grounds, Oniru, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE