One Night, Two Pleasant Surprises! Enjoy Sienna and Stephen’s #BNBling

Surprise proposals will always have a special place in our hearts. 😍

Stephen went all out in planning a special proposal for his baby girl, Sienna. He went down on one knee and asked her to be his wife at a luxurious penthouse, amidst a breathtaking view of the Manhattan skyline.

A surprise proposal wasn’t all Stephen had in mind this night, he also gave the love of his life a lovely engagement gift. We can’t get over the beauty and thoughtfulness that went into their sweet #BNBling moment. Their proposal photos have us excited and we bet you will love them too.

Enjoy their proposal photos and story below:

Here’s how Stephen popped the question:

Ours is the quintessence of love, excellence and luxury. We had our sumptuous proposal and engagement celebration on the penthouse floor of Glasshouse Chelsea in New York City. Following the sentimental proposal with wondrous views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline, my Nigerian-Ghanaian fiancé gifted me a new 2023 Mercedes-Benz G63 G-Wagon. We are an entrepreneurial pair that invests in commercial real estate and owns a large number of multi-family investments… and now, we are set to start our own family!

Credits

Bride-to-be @officialsienna7

Groom-to-be @stephenforever1

Location @glasshousechelseanyc

Planner @partyoftwogroup

Photography @thelukefilm