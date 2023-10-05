Career
Bose Ogulu Receives ‘History Maker Award 2023’ at Best of Africa Awards in London
Nigerian businesswoman and talent manager, Bose Ogulu, also known as Mama Burna, has been awarded the “History Maker Award 2023” at the Best of Africa Awards ceremony in London.
The renowned music executive also delivered the keynote speech on “Legacy” at the event, which had sports, fashion, and music icons in attendance.
The award celebrates endeavours and achievements from those of African and Pan-African heritage.
