FinTribe’s First Finance Fair Sets a Landmark Gathering for Women’s Financial Empowerment

FinTribe, a women-only finance community founded by Jennifer Awirigwe, professionally known as Financial Jennifer, successfully hosted its first Finance Fair on October 14, 2023, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos. The event, themed “Challenge Yourself” attracted over 6,000 women, making it a first-of-its-kind landmark gathering dedicated to advancing financial literacy needed to navigate the complexities of personal finance, investment, and economic empowerment.

The event featured an impressive lineup of prominent speakers who shared their expertise, personal insights, and practical tips on achieving financial success. Among the notable speakers was Nkiru Olumide-Ojo – Head of Africa Regions Corporate Communications Marketing & Corporate Social Impact at Standard Bank Group – who appeared in a keynote conversation with FinTribe founder and event convener, Financial Jennifer, offering invaluable insights into financial strategies and success.

“Women with an overflow…extra and extra chairs, full exhibition stalls, many brands but many good speakers,” wrote Nkiru Olumide-Ojo in a post-event Instagram caption. “…I tried to crack the WHY of this Jennifer’s finance “crusade”, and I think her very relatable persona and authenticity should get the credit,” an impressed Nkiru wrote.

Other speakers included renowned investor and CEO of Twelve, Tomie Balogun; Filmmaker & Media Personality, Alex Unusual Asogwa; Founder of Blooming Amazon Ministry, Tolulope Tunde Ajiboye; publisher of Exquisite Magazine, Tewa Onasanya; MD/CEO of Optimus by Afrinvest, Ayodeji Ebo; and Founder of Fair & Fest Events, Dima Hamze Ghraizi.

“The FinTribe Finance Fair is a testament to the incredible things we can achieve when we come together with a common purpose,” said event convener Financial Jennifer. “It is a celebration of the power of unity, where women of all backgrounds and aspirations united to take charge of their financial futures,” she added.

She concluded her remarks with a resounding call for attendees to continue their quest for financial independence and further their mission to explore opportunities in the financial sector.

The Finance Fair provided a launchpad, and according to Jennifer, she is eager to witness the dynamic progress that participants will make in their financial pursuits.

The event featured networking opportunities and raffle draws that saw attendees win an all-expense paid trip to Ghana, the latest iPhone, spa vouchers and a plot of land. With a fully sold-out space, the Finance Fair was a resounding success, and the attendees haven’t stopped sharing their experiences.

With over 5,000 active members in 25 countries across five continents, FinTribe continues to be a beacon of hope for women seeking financial empowerment. According to the organizers, the community aims to host more events and initiatives in the future to further advance its mission of bridging the financial literacy gap and empowering women with the knowledge, tools, and support to achieve financial freedom.

