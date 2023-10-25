Connect with us

Nigeria-Britain Association Celebrates Nigeria’s 63rd Anniversary: A Glorious Tribute to Late Akintola Williams

Mr Eazi Releases Debut Album, The Evil Genius

‘Rep Another Tribe’: Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Diversity in the Workplace

RMD, Ilebaye, Waje & More Stars Light Up ATAFO SS24 Show At The Lagos Fashion Week

Governor Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Centre Point: A Luxurious Workspace in Ikoyi

KAFF Luxury Fashion Boutique Exclusive Launch in Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria

Here is How Chivita Celebrated World Juice Day

Catch up on the Exclusive Highlights from the Glenfiddich Experimental Night Concert

Martell House of Discovery: An Audacious Night in Port Harcourt

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Connie Chiume, and Desmond Dube, Star in South African Netflix Series 'Magenta Coal'

L-R: The Honorary Secretary of the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), Mr. Tobi Asehinde, Executive Secretary of the N-BA, Miss. Olajumoke Adeola; Past President of the N-BA, Mr. Shola Tinubu; Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola; Council Member of the N-BA, Capt. Alfred Oluwasegun Oniye; Members of the N-BA, Mr. Kunle Ologun and Mr. Cyril Okoroigwe during the celebration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day in London, United Kingdom, on October 7, 2023.

On October 7th, 2023, the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) commemorated Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day with an event held at the Rembrandt Hotel, London in the United Kingdom. The event, themed “Building Bridges: Celebrating Nigeria-British Connections,” was dedicated to celebrating Nigeria and its great citizens in the diaspora, honouring the bond of friendship between two great nations, Nigeria and Britain, while reflecting on Nigeria’s achievements thus far.

The event, which was in partnership with First Bank UK, Alpha Morgan Capital Managers, NEM Insurance, Scib Nigeria & Co, BK 90 Restaurant & Lounge, and Digital Marketing Skill Institute, also paid tribute to the late doyen of accounting in Nigeria and patron of the Association, Pa Akintola Williams.

Shola Tinubu paying tribute to late doyen of accounting, Pa Akintola Williams

In his remarks, the N-BA president, Sola Oyetayo, said that the organization has played the pivotal role of fostering friendship and collaboration between Nigeria and Britain through its citizens and organisations for the common good of all.
While addressing the theme of the event, ‘Building Bridges: Celebrating Nigerian-British Connections,’ Oyetayo noted that

It was carefully chosen with the aim of strengthening ties that bind citizens of both countries through the exchange of culture and interests while reflecting on Nigeria’s achievements thus far.

Speaking further, the President used the occasion to celebrate the outgoing Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, for his excellent and meritorious service.

We celebrate his achievements and service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Nigerians in the United Kingdom. We also use this medium to acknowledge and appreciate him for working closely with the N-BA through the years, which has seen him become an important stakeholder for the Association in the United Kingdom, he said.

Honorary Secretary of the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), Tobi Asehinde, giving an address at the occasion

Former president of the Association, Shola Tinubu, who led the tributes to late Pa Akintola Williams, acknowledged the various initiatives birthed by the late elder statesman, particularly the Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition, and other initiatives geared towards caring and nurturing the younger generation.

In attendance were high networth individuals from Nigeria and the Kingdom, including the outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, who was also honoured for his years of meritorious service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, leaving behind a legacy of diplomatic excellence. There were also a few artistes who serenaded guests with melodious Nigerian songs.

Founder and Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit, United Kingdom, Otunba Bimbo Roberts

The N-BA is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to developing relationships between individuals, organisations and institutions from Nigeria, Britain and the Commonwealth resident in Nigeria. The organisation comprises corporate and individual members drawn from the business, professional, diplomatic, government and social communities, who work together to seek the common good, bring mutual benefit to all members, and encourage closer working cooperation between Nigeria and Britain.

Group Managing Director of Alpha Morgan Capital Group, Ade Buraimo

Capt. Alfred Oluwasegun Oniye (middle) being presented a plaque by Sola Tinubu;

Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola (3rd from right), with some guests at the occasion

Paul Play Dairo entertaining guests at the occasion

