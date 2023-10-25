Nigeria-Britain Association Celebrates Nigeria’s 63rd Anniversary: A Glorious Tribute to Late Akintola Williams

On October 7th, 2023, the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) commemorated Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day with an event held at the Rembrandt Hotel, London in the United Kingdom. The event, themed “Building Bridges: Celebrating Nigeria-British Connections,” was dedicated to celebrating Nigeria and its great citizens in the diaspora, honouring the bond of friendship between two great nations, Nigeria and Britain, while reflecting on Nigeria’s achievements thus far.

The event, which was in partnership with First Bank UK, Alpha Morgan Capital Managers, NEM Insurance, Scib Nigeria & Co, BK 90 Restaurant & Lounge, and Digital Marketing Skill Institute, also paid tribute to the late doyen of accounting in Nigeria and patron of the Association, Pa Akintola Williams.

In his remarks, the N-BA president, Sola Oyetayo, said that the organization has played the pivotal role of fostering friendship and collaboration between Nigeria and Britain through its citizens and organisations for the common good of all.

While addressing the theme of the event, ‘Building Bridges: Celebrating Nigerian-British Connections,’ Oyetayo noted that

It was carefully chosen with the aim of strengthening ties that bind citizens of both countries through the exchange of culture and interests while reflecting on Nigeria’s achievements thus far.

Speaking further, the President used the occasion to celebrate the outgoing Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, for his excellent and meritorious service.

We celebrate his achievements and service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Nigerians in the United Kingdom. We also use this medium to acknowledge and appreciate him for working closely with the N-BA through the years, which has seen him become an important stakeholder for the Association in the United Kingdom, he said.

Former president of the Association, Shola Tinubu, who led the tributes to late Pa Akintola Williams, acknowledged the various initiatives birthed by the late elder statesman, particularly the Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition, and other initiatives geared towards caring and nurturing the younger generation.

In attendance were high networth individuals from Nigeria and the Kingdom, including the outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, who was also honoured for his years of meritorious service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, leaving behind a legacy of diplomatic excellence. There were also a few artistes who serenaded guests with melodious Nigerian songs.

The N-BA is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to developing relationships between individuals, organisations and institutions from Nigeria, Britain and the Commonwealth resident in Nigeria. The organisation comprises corporate and individual members drawn from the business, professional, diplomatic, government and social communities, who work together to seek the common good, bring mutual benefit to all members, and encourage closer working cooperation between Nigeria and Britain.

