Nigerian record producer, singer, and songwriter Bloody Civilian has dropped the remixes of “I Don’t Like You”, “Escapism”, and “Mad Apology”, three songs from her “Anger Management” EP.

“I Don’t Like You” features JELEEL! and Candy Bleakz, “Mad Apology” features Odumodublvck, while “Escapism” features Fave and Tay Iwar.

