BNShareYourHustle: Elevate Your Style with DORA.EO’s Curated Fashion Fusion

For the October edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

DORA.EO | @dora.eo is our November #BNShareYourHustle feature.

DORA.EO is a Nigerian-leading fashion brand that aims to revolutionise the modern wardrobe. They are all about creating curated collections that effortlessly combine luxury and everyday style.

With a wide range of categories and styles, they have something for everyone. And the best part? These incredible pieces are made with so much love for women of all sizes. DORA.EO also ships worldwide.

To shop their products, you can reach them via any of the following mediums: