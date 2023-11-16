Connect with us

#BNShareYourHustle: Elevate Your Style with DORA.EO's Curated Fashion Fusion

We Have A Winner….#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Lagos Gears Up for Art of Technology 5.0: Unveiling the Creative Economy and A Digital Lagos

Hire a Pro: Access Bank and Bookings Africa Collaborate to Create Opportunities for Freelancers

UNLEASH: A Blueprint for Seizing Opportunities in the Roaring 20s

#BNShareYourHustle: NanaDIYCorner Has the Perfect Timeless & Functional Decor for Your Space

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Recap Omawumi Ogbe's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Our Recap Of 'The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria' Panel At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

#BNShareYourHustle: Elevate Your Style with DORA.EO’s Curated Fashion Fusion

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Hey BNers,

For the October edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

DORA.EO | @dora.eo is our November #BNShareYourHustle feature.

***

DORA.EO is a Nigerian-leading fashion brand that aims to revolutionise the modern wardrobe. They are all about creating curated collections that effortlessly combine luxury and everyday style.

With a wide range of categories and styles, they have something for everyone. And the best part? These incredible pieces are made with so much love for women of all sizes. DORA.EO also ships worldwide.

To shop their products, you can reach them via any of the following mediums:



