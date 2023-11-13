Connect with us

Style

You Have to See Ejiro Amos-Tafiri's SS24 "Tapestry Tropicale" Collection

BN TV Events Style

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 2 | WATCH

Events Movies & TV Style

BBTitans' Yaya Mwanda, Mihlali Ndamase & More Storm The Runway For Malondie® At Joburg Fashion Week

BN TV Events Style

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 1 | WATCH

Beauty Style

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura Will Show You How To Relish A Lifestyle Of Fashion On This Week In Style

Promotions Style

Groundbreaking & Revolutionary: Africa Takes Centre Stage at the London Fashion Week with Vanity Hub Africa.

Style

Adéy Soile's New Collection Has The Workwear Essentials Your Closet Deserves

Style

BNS Exclusive: Reni Abina Unveils Insights into Her SS24 Collection for GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023

Style

Sergio Hudson, Jordan Dunn, Julee Wilson, and Other International Stars Confirmed for GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023

Style

See How Style Stars Stand Out In Premium Black & White This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 255

Style

You Have to See Ejiro Amos-Tafiri’s SS24 “Tapestry Tropicale” Collection

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In a groundbreaking move, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, the renowned fashion brand, unveiled its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, boasting an impressive lineup of 80 exquisite pieces—a record-breaking feat for the designer. Dubbed “Tapestry Tropicale,” the collection showcases opulent shades, luxurious drapery, intricate textures, shimmering sequins, bold shoulder silhouettes, artful layering, whimsical tassel accents, and cascading ruffles, among other stunning elements.

See every look from the runway below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: Exploring the Pivot Mindset as a Concept for Sustainable Success

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Heal From a Career Disappointment

See How Kreative Kwame is Advancing Creativity in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…

3 Recent Nollywood Movies Addressing Socio-Cultural Issues 

Hannah Ajala: Celebrating Our Yoruba Heritage Through Our Wedding in The UK
css.php