Here’s the Shortlist for the Happy Noisemaker Prize for Storytelling



The shortlist for the inaugural edition of the Happy Noisemaker Storytelling Prize has been unveiled.

After a review of the entries, the shortlisted writers include Edeh Nneoma (The Matriarchy), Ipinmoye Jesutomisin (Solitude), Iruobe Michelle (Good Fortune), Onadeko Akinwade (As the Lights Disappeared From Your Eyes), and Yaqub Olayinka (The Grand Funeral of Baba Alamu).

According to the founder Jola Ayeye, “We are a launchpad to amplify bright new voices who find new ways to make sense of uniquely African realities while contributing to the diversification of African stories globally. Our mission is simple: to encourage undiscovered African writers by amplifying and rewarding their amazing work.”

The entries were reviewed by judges Ayodeji Rotinwa, Nikki May, and Wale Lawal, and the winner will be announced on December 17, 2023.