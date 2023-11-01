Connect with us

Promotions

Union Bank unveils the return of the Save & Win Palli Promo Season 3

Cuisine Promotions

Nigerian Cuisine to the World: Yewande Komolafe is set to launch her Cookbook in Lagos

Events Promotions Style

Deji & Kola Joined Forces with Anka Africa for a Fireside Chat: Get the Scoop

Beauty Promotions

Face Coat: The Makeup Revolution For Easy Peasy Glam Up

Events Promotions

Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0: A Symposium of Brilliance and Vision | Nov 4th

Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Aya Films Announces UK Cinema Release of Nigerian 2023 Oscar Submission 'MAMI WATA'

Events News Promotions

2023 Sustainability Table Discourse: Mobilizing Finance for SDGs and Sustainable Prosperity

Events Promotions

All the Juice on ‘The Gossip Experience'

Events Promotions

Party Alert: PalmPay and Poppin Throw a Nationwide Party across 10 Universities

Movies & TV News Promotions

Netflix's Latest Hit: 'Magenta Coal' Claims the Top Spot in 24 Hours

Promotions

Union Bank unveils the return of the Save & Win Palli Promo Season 3

Avatar photo

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Union Bank is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of its flagship campaign, The Save & Win Palli Promo Season 3. Now in its third edition, the campaign is once again set to reward new and existing customers with many exciting prizes, including N51,000,000 plus a grand prize of a brand-new GAC SUV.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s campaign promises even more mouthwatering rewards and exclusive prizes for customers as they aim to achieve their savings goals.

Speaking at the campaign’s return, Vivian Imoh-Ita, Union Bank’s Head, Retail Banking and Digital, said:

At Union Bank, we are always happy to give back to our loyal customers who have put their trust in us over the years, and the Save & Win Promo is one of the ways we do this. Since its inception, this campaign has touched the lives of numerous Nigerians. So far, over 1,000 customers have been rewarded, and our goal is to raise the bar with this year’s rewards by introducing even more exciting prizes. We hope this will relieve our customers who are currently dealing with the negative effects of the current economic climate.

The promo, which will run from October 2023 to March 2024, is open to new and existing customers who save a minimum of N10,000 monthly. Qualified savers participating in the monthly, quarterly, and year-end draws stand a chance to win N100,000 monthly, while 24 winners will go home with free Air Conditioners in the quarterly draws. Three winners will also go home with N5,000,000 each, while one lucky customer will get the star prize of a GAC SUV during the grand finale alongside other consolation prizes.

Like previous years, winners in the promo will continue to be selected through a series of transparent, electronically generated draws, which will be supervised and monitored by relevant regulatory bodies. Customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any of Union Bank’s branches nationwide.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Eco-Driving is The Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills

Get A Peek into Hauwa’s Content Creation Process in This Episode of Doing Life With…

Olufunke Olumide: You Should Invest in Your Child’s Future With an Education Trust
css.php