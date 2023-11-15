Venita talks Motherhood, Family, BBNaija & More in Exclusive Interview with Aura Magazine



Nollywood actress and reality TV star Venita Akpofure is the cover star for Aura Magazine’s December issue.

Venita shares her extraordinary story, her life before fame, defying stereotypes, and embracing her unique path. She also speaks openly about her relationship with her mother, motherhood, her relationship with Adekunle, why she said yes to Big Brother Naija for the All Stars season, and more.

See excerpts below:

On life before Big Brother:

“Just before Big Brother, I was in the family stage of my life. I think I shifted my focus from working to building a family. But, you know, I’ve been around for a long time. So, yeah, it’s been quite progressive. I’ve gone from strength to strength in my career.

But, yeah, when I got pregnant with my firstborn, whom I actually did not end up having, I actually ended up losing that child. I took a step back and decided to be more intense and intentional about family planning. I was also quite domesticated before I entered Big Brother. But prior to all of that domestication, I was steadily advancing in my career, to be honest.

My pregnancy was not planned, and I recall feeling uncertain about the potential outcome. When I lost my child, I carried a sense of guilt, believing that my experience was somehow to blame for the loss. It wasn’t until I lost that pregnancy that I realised how much I had hoped for the child. Subsequently, my partner and I made a deliberate decision to conceive again. However, it was not a straightforward journey, and it took some time before our firstborn arrived.”

On her mother’s inspiration

“I hold my mother in high regard. Her ability to balance two jobs while caring for four children is truly admirable. She largely shouldered the responsibility on her own and even managed to provide me with a private education. I was exposed to numerous opportunities and sources of knowledge. For me, she epitomises what it means to be an exceptional mother. I’ve encountered other people’s mothers, each with their own unique stories, but my mom is my aspiration in many aspects. I often tell her that if I could be just half the mother and wife she is, I would be content. Many of these values and qualities begin at home during childhood. So, yes, I wanted to emulate her, but it’s important to note that my journey is not solely based on emulating her. I had to take what I needed from her example and add my own essence to create my unique path.”

Credits:

