Editor’s Pick: Our Top Fifteen Features of 2023

At the beginning of year 2023, we asked ourselves what stories we’d like to tell at BellaNaija Features. The answer was simple: we wanted to be a part of the conversations that matter, tell inspiring stories of people and places, and immortalise moments. We did all that and more. From series created to submissions from our contributors and essays written by our writers, we published over 200 stories this year. So you’d understand when I say that making an editor’s pick of just 15 stories is a Herculean task.

But I have selected these stories particularly for their depth. I ask myself, what are we saying here? How is this writer saying it? How important is this story? How does this story – and the manner with which it was written – speak to me? I must confess that I had a hard time choosing; trust me when I say we’ve had beautifully-written stories this year. But then, 15, right? So without further ado, here are my top 15 reads of the year, in no particular order.

Grief is interesting and uninteresting to write about. You know, from the perspective of the ‘cowardly’ omnipresent narrator. Not too close to altering one’s reality but close enough to narrate it with all the five senses available and the luxury of giving exotic names to the different feelings on display. It almost feels cowardly to talk about him in the past tense. When one begins to think about how much he revealed in his songs, it feels even more morbid. When you go through his Instagram profile, save for the recent notes, you see the light he carried and expect to see more. So we’d hold on to his songs, his words, knowing fully well that he shared a bit of his immense talent with us before he left.

This, by Ahmad and Kwubei, is a beautiful tribute to Mohbad and an even more beautiful account of the life, times, and music. Mohbad’s stardom may have been short, but his music has made impact beyond his death. With this piece, Ahmad and Kwubei have immortalised Mohbad, ensuring that he’ll forever be remembered.

There are some drums you never beat in a dancing competition – drums of tribalism, racism, violence, and the like. The festival may come and go, but long after the drums fall silent, people will continue to dance. People also never forget nor forgive slurs and discriminations, and stereotypes snake their way through generations, planting hatred in the hearts of young people until they become enamoured with the idea of violence and bloodshed. And when the time comes, they call for war. But hatred and words are cheap, it is the guns that are heavy and the wars expensive. If we want a state, country or world that works, then humanity must always take precedence over geography.

The 2023 elections opened an already-healing wound of tribalism in our country. This generation – that has so claimed to be better than our fathers – found themselves caught up in political and ethnic verbal wars. This piece compares racism faced by black Africans in Morocco and tribalism in Lagos, Nigeria. You should read this.

I feel heat rise in my belly. It flares through my body and settles in my engorged breasts, gnawing at one tender nipple and the other. I wince in pain. I want to speak but I have lost my voice, which seems buried beneath layers of heat burning through me. When I am finally able to speak, it is in a voice I do not recognise as mine.

If you are looking for fine writing, you should read this. Titilayo talks about the pain of losing a child one never met. Miscarriage can sometimes be treated with levity – as though the non-tangibility of the foetus makes it any less than a child. Titi captured the grief that follows a miscarriage.

I cannot help but wonder if minimalism isn’t eroding storytelling – subtly, unnoticeably. Not the storytelling you read in journals or books. But the kinds of stories your environment tells you, the stories from artefacts and items, clothing and jewellery. Like the kinds you see in performances. Artefacts and figurines were a part of homes. There were stories in everything and humans were walking works of art.

Truly, if you look at how much minimalism people are embracing in today’s world, you might be tempted to yell – where’s the story, where are the colours, where are the patterns and crafts? Perhaps you might find answers to this when you read.

Ayetoro Town is Going Underwater But Help May Be On its Way

By the 1990s, climate change began to affect Ayetoro Town. Anthony says, “The sea started to get closer. Gradually, the one-kilometre distance between the people and the sea began to close up. And at a time, it just closed up.” He remembers the fire in the middle of the sea – “oil exploration.” For the residents of Ayetoro, oil spillage soon made it difficult for them to fish, and due to climate change, the sea began to close in on their homes.

Anthony grew up in Ayetoro, but this town is now a shadow of its former self. So we take a look at the ancient town of Ayetoro before the sea incursion through the lens of Anthony.

God doesn’t just see an individual, he sees nations and even generations. So it was a delightful match to find a man with proven competence and capability to scale an ideology because the greatness or otherwise of nations starts and ends with the family unit. Fatherhood is more than being a sperm donor, any virile male can do that – fatherhood is leadership.

Mfonobong is a brilliant writer and this is an even brilliant piece. It is refreshing to read about fatherhood using Biblical references, in a society where men grapple with toxic masculinity. It’s is a favourite read.

Inside the sunkere gbakere of moving vehicles on the Ibadan-Osogbo expressway, a boy ran after a ‘micra’ car to place a piece of gala into a hand thrusting out of the car with a 200 Naira note. As he exchanged the gala with the money, he sighed in relief. He’s happy to have made a sale. Before heading back to where he dropped the box still full of gala, he bent and held his stomach…

In this personal reflection, Ahmad talks about understanding and compassion, even in fleeting moments, like when a sweating road seller runs after your bus, dangling his wares in your face, pleading with you to make a purchase.

The day I gave birth to my first child wasn’t the most exciting day for me. I knew I was supposed to be happy but I couldn’t be; I was dealing with PTSD from labour. I was also in so much pain from the episiotomy that I had; I couldn’t sit, stand, or even lay on the bed properly because the stitches hurt like hell. My episiotomy hurt for like four weeks and more, my doctor said it was because part of my uterus tore a little when my baby was coming out so they also had to stitch it; I didn’t know that could happen too. I didn’t swoon over my baby or smother her with kisses like I saw other moms do online.

Motherhood is a joy, there’s no doubt about that. So it’s not uncommon to hear mothers talk about the joys and wonder of birthing their little ones. What is uncommon is hearing them talk about the not-so-joyful part of motherhood and this is what this piece captures – the beauty in the chaos, the joy in despair, the tears, pain and laughter. The mother featured here are not economically with the truth about motherhood.

Perhaps cancel culture is not as bad as the world makes it to be, especially in this context. It is a way to tell the artist, “No, we are not supporting your actions and until you fix up, we won’t put money into your pocket or keep your career going.” It is also important to note that cancel culture is not the same as jungle justice or mob culture; it must never replace the law.

Lovers of music often find themselves in a crossroad – should they or should they not separate the art from the artiste? But what happens when this artiste is violent and abusive? Do you look away and continue listening to their music. Or do you tell the artist, “No, I’m not supporting your actions and until you fix up, I won’t put money into your pocket or keep your career going.” This piece forces you to think about your stance.

There has always been the notion that modernity erases cultural heritage, but the reverse has been the case so far; modern technologies are promoting our culture and traditions. This confluence of tradition and innovation is fostering better representation of our people and society and it is refreshing to witness this era of heightened cultural consciousness, celebration and documentation.

This year saw a heightened appreciation of our cultural festivals – from those capturing these cultural moments to the consumers on social media and beyond. We talk about the beauty of these festivals.

Another way to think of it is more mental junk meals lead to more unproductive time. Jeremy says I should think of time in accumulated form. If you wake up by 6 am, pick up for phone, and consume what is mostly-irrelevant news for 2-3 hours (since work officially starts at 9 am), you’d have subconsciously wasted 21 hours of your (morning) time in a week, 84 hours in a month, 1008 in a year. Thinking of it this way helps you put a few things into perspective. You realise time doesn’t have wings, we have not just learned to catch up with it.

Do you find yourself saying, “Oh, I’m so busy I don’t have time” all the time? You may want to read this and find out why you never have time.

I am not in music to make money or fame. As long as you’re not chasing after those things, you will not hear the noise of the market. You will just keep going. You will know where to go. The whole world makes way for the ones who know where they are going.

It’s not every time you get to have a conversation with a musical legend. And when we say that Beautiful Nubia is a musical conduit of native wisdom, best believe we know what we’re talking about.

I grew up in a house that is strictly religious. The four walls of our compound were stamped with religious markings and cautions. But beyond the four walls of our house, my environment was filled with everything these religious markings preached against. I have realised that becoming, as a process, is intuitional and intentional.

There’s a world outside the four walls of our homes. A world with values different from what our religious parents teach us. What happens when a child eventually leaves his home and goes into that world?

Ayra Starr is not done yet but within three years in the industry, she has also contributed to reshaping the narrative for female artists in the Nigerian music scene. It is very obvious that Ayra Starr’s talent flows like a river and e dey rush, e dey rush well well, e dey rush and she is celestial and dangerously talented. A sabi girl.

How Deep Would You Go For an Adventure?

I do not want to die because an errant Okada man hit me, the cantilever of my apartment collapsed and landed on my head, or I was stung by a bee. I hope to be rich one day and when I do, I hope to have the balls to spend my money exploring the deepest parts of the world, even when it is risky.

This piece is a tribute to the people who lost their lives when the Titanic submersible imploded into the ocean.

There are highs and lows, but in the end, the outcomes are rewarding. My passion isn’t solely driven by money; it’s about building a lasting legacy. I genuinely love DJing and the music. Ultimately, it’s satisfying to say that I’ve achieved certain things.

Here’s a beautiful interview of DJ Obi by Damilola. Go read it.

Whenever people meet me, they are very confused because I am a very shy person. If you see me, we’d just be staring at each other because I don’t know what to say to you. I feel like that is one thing people do not know about me even though I’ve said it a thousand times. When they meet me, they expect the same version of me on social media.

International Men’s Day: Imoh Umoren Talks Depression, Mental Wellness & Living A Day At A Time

I had a very difficult financial year and I could feel the shame creeping in. I owned it because I realised life is a journey filled with ups and downs. Men need to understand that admitting to being depressed does not make you any less a man. This is our problem as men; dying in silence. But I want to show men that admitting to a struggle doesn’t mean you are not getting over it. It’s the same way I hate when some of my workers say “I am strong” because they are unable to come to work. No, you are not feeling well and it’s okay. You are human.

Ojude Oba means the King’s Court or Parade. Ojude Oba was formerly a small gathering of the people of the Islamic religion, which started over 100 years ago when the earliest Muslim converts in Ijebu-Ode paid homage to the Awujale of Ijebu-land, showing their appreciation for granting them the liberty to practise and observe their religion.

You should read this conversation Damilola had a conversation with Prince Adedoyin Alatishe, the grandson of Balogun Alatishe.

Thank you, BNers, for rising with us this year. To our contributors who sent in their submissions, you all rock! Every BellaNaija contributor is a star. And to our readers, thank you.

Let’s do this again in 2024.