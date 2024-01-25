Adesua & Banky W’s Son is 3! See the Cute Birthday Note They Wrote to Zaiah

The Wellingtons are buzzing with love and celebration as their little champ Hazaiah Wellington turns 3.

“I married the love of my life, and God gave us the love of our lives,” the proud parents captioned his photos, which feature a smiley Zaiah sitting on his dad’s lap, a cute pose with his mum and a cute portrait of himself looking like the perfect gentleman.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Banky W in a joint Instagram post penned down a heartwarming message, gushing about how beautiful and intelligent their baby boy is. They wrote,

I married the love of my life, and God gave us the love of our lives.

Happy 3rd birthday to our sunshine, Hazaiah Olusegun Champ Wellington.

You make our lives so beautiful, and we are incredibly honoured to call you our son.

You are the happiest, kindest, most intelligent, most beautiful boy in the entire universe.

We love you more than we can possibly put into words.❤️❤️❤️

Happy Birthday, Zaiah.

