Connect with us

Beauty Comedy Events Movies & TV Style

Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

Beauty Music Style

Tems is Gorgeous in Luxe Fashion on the January 2024 Issue of The Cut, Check It Out

Beauty BN TV Events News Style

Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

Beauty Culture News Style

Ever-Gorgeous Funmi Iyanda Stuns in VICNATE's New SISI GIRL Campaign, Check It Out

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Movies & TV News Style

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Beauty BN TV Culture Style Weddings

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

Beauty BN TV

8 Ways to Restyle Knotless Braids in 2024 | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama's Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Beauty BN TV Style

Toni Tone & Taye9ja's Fantastic Yuletide Shoot Deserves Your Attention. Check It Out

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Style

Stars Are Shining Brightly This Christmas On #BellaStylista: Issue 260, Check Them Out!

Beauty

Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Once again, Ayo Edebiri commanded attention at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, showcasing her impeccable taste in simplicity the hallmark of sophistication.

The 29-year-old Nigerian-American multi-talent graced the red carpet in a custom 3D moulded Louis Vuitton black leather dress by Nicolas Ghesquière, who has been the women’s creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton since 2013.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

The outfit featured intriguing vertical lines that ran through its frame from the strapless bodice to the puffy bottoms accentuating Ayo’s petite profile. Paired with elegant black heels and statement jewellery pieces: 9-carat diamond studs, eternity bands, and a classic tennis necklace from Brilliant Earth, she merged modern chic with red carpet glam.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brilliant Earth (@brilliantearth)

Styled by Daniel Goldberg, Ayo’s Emmys look epitomized understated glamour and captured the essence of her unique personality. She wore her short hair in a back-flipped bob and rocked blurred lips with a subtly dewy facebeat by Molly Greenwald.

Adding to her Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award wins, the Boston-raised actress bagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Supporting Actress – Comedy Series for her role as chef Sydney Adamu in Hulu‘s comedy-drama series The Bear since 2022.

As she made her way down the red carpet at the star-studded event, Ayo Edebiri once again proved that she is not only a comedic powerhouse but also a rising fashion icon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mollygreenwald (@mollygreenwald)

Credits

BellaStylista: @ayoedebiri

Styled in @louisvuitton by @daniellegoldberg

Hair: @hairbyromorgan

Makeup: @mollygreenwald

Jewellery: @brilliantearth

Photos: @gregwilliamsphotography, @voguemagazine@fashionbombdaily

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php