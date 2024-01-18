Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

Once again, Ayo Edebiri commanded attention at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, showcasing her impeccable taste in simplicity — the hallmark of sophistication.

The 29-year-old Nigerian-American multi-talent graced the red carpet in a custom 3D moulded Louis Vuitton black leather dress by Nicolas Ghesquière, who has been the women’s creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton since 2013.

The outfit featured intriguing vertical lines that ran through its frame from the strapless bodice to the puffy bottoms accentuating Ayo’s petite profile. Paired with elegant black heels and statement jewellery pieces: 9-carat diamond studs, eternity bands, and a classic tennis necklace from Brilliant Earth, she merged modern chic with red carpet glam.

Styled by Daniel Goldberg, Ayo’s Emmys look epitomized understated glamour and captured the essence of her unique personality. She wore her short hair in a back-flipped bob and rocked blurred lips with a subtly dewy facebeat by Molly Greenwald.

Adding to her Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award wins, the Boston-raised actress bagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Supporting Actress – Comedy Series for her role as chef Sydney Adamu in Hulu‘s comedy-drama series — The Bear since 2022.

As she made her way down the red carpet at the star-studded event, Ayo Edebiri once again proved that she is not only a comedic powerhouse but also a rising fashion icon.

Credits

BellaStylista: @ayoedebiri

Styled in @louisvuitton by @daniellegoldberg

Hair: @hairbyromorgan

Makeup: @mollygreenwald

Jewellery: @brilliantearth

Photos: @gregwilliamsphotography, @voguemagazine, @fashionbombdaily

