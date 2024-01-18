Tems is Gorgeous in Luxe Fashion on the January 2024 Issue of The Cut, Check It Out

Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, is the stunning cover star for The Cut‘s January 2024 issue.

Rocking her custom cocoa-lined bold lips with a back flip bob, the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Artist donned an array of luxe outfits ranging from a sultry dress to winter style and edgy corporate wear. See below:

I’m going to make the best possible music I can make because it makes me feel. It’s not even about you. I’m sharing this because it gives me joy. And I can’t keep it all to myself. — Tems.

