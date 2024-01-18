Tems is Gorgeous in Luxe Fashion on the January 2024 Issue of The Cut, Check It Out

Connect with us

Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, is the stunning cover star for The Cut‘s January 2024 issue.

Rocking her custom cocoa-lined bold lips with a back flip bob, the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Artist donned an array of luxe outfits ranging from a sultry dress to winter style and edgy corporate wear. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Willis (@jessswill)

I’m going to make the best possible music I can make because it makes me feel. It’s not even about you. I’m sharing this because it gives me joy. And I can’t keep it all to myself.

— Tems.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

Read the Cut Cover story interview with Tems here.

Credits

Talent: @temsbaby
Story by @nopeconnor
Photography by @andrew_vowles
Styling by @jessswill
Photo Assistants: @arielsadok and @mike_skigen
Hair: @nikkinelms
Makeup: @jezzhill
Nails: @serenadidem @10piecenaills
Tailor: @lindz_tailor
Production Assistants: @stevenmcontreras and cmnwhite
The Cut, Editor-in-Chief @lrpeoples
The Cut, Photo Director @nono_elle_
The Cut, Photo Editor @_maridelis
The Cut, Deputy Culture Editor @brkmrn

