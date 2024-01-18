Beauty
Tems is Gorgeous in Luxe Fashion on the January 2024 Issue of The Cut, Check It Out
Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, is the stunning cover star for The Cut‘s January 2024 issue.
Rocking her custom cocoa-lined bold lips with a back flip bob, the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Artist donned an array of luxe outfits ranging from a sultry dress to winter style and edgy corporate wear. See below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
I’m going to make the best possible music I can make because it makes me feel. It’s not even about you. I’m sharing this because it gives me joy. And I can’t keep it all to myself.
— Tems.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read the Cut Cover story interview with Tems here.
Credits
Talent: @temsbaby
Story by @nopeconnor
Photography by @andrew_vowles
Styling by @jessswill
Photo Assistants: @arielsadok and @mike_skigen
Hair: @nikkinelms
Makeup: @jezzhill
Nails: @serenadidem @10piecenaills
Tailor: @lindz_tailor
Production Assistants: @stevenmcontreras and cmnwhite
The Cut, Editor-in-Chief @lrpeoples
The Cut, Photo Director @nono_elle_
The Cut, Photo Editor @_maridelis
The Cut, Deputy Culture Editor @brkmrn