How Mercy Makau is Inspiring a Generation of Young African Aviators

Òròkòrò: Mr Eazi Unveils Stylish Music Video featuring Angelique Kidjo

From Inspiration to Action: Highlights from WISCAR's Annual Leadership Conference 2023 in Lagos

Nollywood Icon Jim Iyke to Star in the Electrifying ‘Spiraling’ Series!

Glo Celebrates Loyalty: Long-Serving Employees Rewarded for Years of Dedicated Service

Here are the Kings to Watch Out for in Nigeria’s Event Industry!

XII Lagos Celebrates Successful 4th Street Shakara Season Fashion Competition

BONA Expo Hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat at Monty Suites: Here’s How It Went

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

All The Glitz and Glamour at Kunle Remi & Tiwi's Wedding | #KTTV 2024

Some members of the Young Aviators posing in front of an aeroplane in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo Courtesy: Mercy Makau

It’s a Tuesday morning at the Wildlife Club of Kenya, and members of the Young Aviators Club of Africa are deeply engrossed in the Jamhuri Day celebrations, broadcast on television on the premises. As soon as the military flypast begins, they excitedly gather outside to watch the display in the sky above. From the chatter, it is abundantly clear that they have a deep passion for flying—and for the country’s air force.

Back inside, the youngsters settle down for their first session with their trainer, an expert from Kenya’s aviation industry who will coach and guide them towards becoming pilots.

The session has been organised by Mercy Makau, an aviation industry insider who has played a pivotal role in promoting recreational aviation in Kenya. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Makau is also a passionate advocate for gender equity in the aviation and aerospace industries. She has successfully established a social enterprise that provides an enabling environment for youth while focusing on human capacity building and gender equity.

“I advocate for advanced air mobility, reliable, quality, and affordable aviation training locally. We build capacity for youths by providing an enabling environment and linkage under an age-relevant, progressive programme for ages 4 to 27. Our core values are founded around passion, practice, and excellence,” Makau shared.

Captain Mercy Makau posing for a photo. Photo Courtesy: Mercy Makau

Makau possesses certifications and licences from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and other institutions, including a remote pilot’s licence.

Driven by a vision to empower young Africans, Makau founded the Young Aviators Club of Africa (YACAfrica) in 2012. Today, the vibrant community boasts over 60,000 members aged from 4 to 27. While aiming to ignite young minds with a passion for aviation, YACAfrica also fosters a culture of excellence through mentorship, STEM education, and engaging activities.

“My dream is to see the African youth gainfully employed in the aviation sector in Africa because the future is Africa; Africa is the youth,” she explained.

Two members of The Young Aviators Club Of Africa inside the cockpit of a plane. Photo Courtesy: Mercy Makau

The club also recommends that young people volunteer with aviation companies to gain experience, explained John Apostle, who joined the club in 2019.

“YACAFRICA brings together aviation enthusiasts of all ages, from young children to working professionals. Our members actively volunteer at events, gaining valuable practical experience through collaboration with aviation companies. This includes hands-on activities such as luggage handling, flying, and even recreational events. Through these diverse experiences, we gain a deeper understanding of how the aviation industry works and develop a strong network of connections within the field,” Apostle explained.

Makau’s dedication to the Young Aviators Club goes beyond theoretical education. She believes in practical learning experiences and opportunities to engage with industry experts, enabling young aviators to gain insight and build valuable connections.

Mercy Makau (in a red jacket) leading Young Aviators on a tree planting activity. Photo Courtesy: Mercy Makau

“A surge in youth participation, increased enrollment in aviation courses, and growing representation from diverse backgrounds point towards a promising future for the industry. Strengthened high school programmes with qualified teachers and improved performance in national exams further demonstrate YACAfrica’s commitment to excellence. Additionally, active participation in international conferences and recognition from prominent organisations like ICAO, KCAA, and KAA highlight the club’s impactful reach,” Makau said.

Since 2019, Makau has served as the founder and chairperson of the Association of Women in Corporate and Business Aviation. Through this initiative, Mercy aims to provide a supportive network and create opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated aviation and aerospace industries.

Makau organises mentorship programmes, networking events, and training sessions under its leadership and has created a platform for women to connect, learn, and excel in the industry.

Makau was nominated for the prestigious 2023 Hall of Fame Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards, which celebrate innovators, mentors, and leaders in the field after previously being recognised by the Africa Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and International Civil Aviation Organisation—East and Southern Africa Region.

Members of The Young Aviators Club Of Africa participating during tree planting day. Photo Courtesy: Mercy Makau

Makau also serves as the chairperson of the Drone Club of Kenya and has significantly impacted recreational aviation club participation. Her dedication earned her a spot among 13 professionals nominated by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) to review Kenya’s drone regulations.

According to John Kuria, an aviation mentor and technical director, Makau inspires young aviation enthusiasts.

“Mercy’s passion for aviation is truly inspiring. She has worked tirelessly to overcome challenges and achieve her goals. Her dedication to mentoring others is equally impressive. She has helped countless young people reach their full potential, both in the air and on the ground,” Kuria noted.

For her part, Makau is determined to ensure that young Africans keep taking to the air.

“Those who dare hardly fail,” said Makau. “I will continue flying in the uncharted skies.”

Story Credit: Cynthia Rotich for bird story agency

bird is Africa No Filter (ANF)'s story agency designed to shift narratives about and in Africa, away from dangerous stereotypes.

