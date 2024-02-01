Watch Episode 2 of “Dear Diane”

You know the butterflies we feel when we meet someone who we believe will change our lives for the better? It’s like they add colour to your life. Brace yourself, as episode 2 of ‘Dear Diane‘ is now live, and it promises to give you that buttery feeling.

“Dear Diane” is a new romantic series by Diane Russet of Russet TV. If you missed the first episode, you can catch up and watch it here.

This series is directed by Michael “Ama Psalmist” Akinrogunde and stars Beauty Tukura, Diane Russet, Shamz Garuba, Kameel Audu, and Detola Jones among others.

Watch episode 2 here: