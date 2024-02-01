Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 of "Dear Diane"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

What Baby? Find Out in Epsiode 2 of "The Interview" | Watch

BN TV

You'll Love This Beef Penne Pasta Recipe

BN TV Music

New Video: BNXN feat. Headie One - Maximum Damage

BN TV Music

Davido Talks to Recording Academy About His Grammy Nominations

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan Shares More Behind-The-Scenes Look of “Anikulapo: Rise of The Sceptre

BN TV

Get Into the Recipe of this Creamy Goat Cheese Pasta by The Dinner Bite

BN TV

This Nutri-Dense Pap Recipe Is Perfect For Both Babies and Adults

BN TV

Barry Mills Talks Adoption On Koko Kalongo's "Colours of Life" | Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Saro Returns to Oyo Kingdom in "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre" | Watch the Official Trailer

BN TV

Watch Episode 2 of “Dear Diane”

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

You know the butterflies we feel when we meet someone who we believe will change our lives for the better? It’s like they add colour to your life. Brace yourself, as episode 2 of ‘Dear Diane‘ is now live, and it promises to give you that buttery feeling.

“Dear Diane” is a new romantic series by Diane Russet of Russet TV. If you missed the first episode, you can catch up and watch it here.

This series is directed by Michael “Ama Psalmist” Akinrogunde and stars Beauty TukuraDiane RussetShamz GarubaKameel Audu, and Detola Jones among others.

Watch episode 2 here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php