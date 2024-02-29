ForeverBliss: All the Guest Looks from Moses Bliss & Marie Wiseborn’s Traditional Wedding

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Beauty and colour fill the sweet Ghanaian-Nigerian love fest between the #ForeverBliss Couple Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn in Ghana.

Many of your faves showed up to celebrate the beautiful day with the love birds. Gotta love it when wedding guests come through and for these guests, the agenda is clear – show up and show out. If you’ve missed anything from the #ForeverBliss love train, you should catch up here.

See all the looks that slayed below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layole Oyatogun (@layoleoyatogun)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Alfred (@josh2funny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

@bellanaija Enioluwa looks super suave for Marie and Moses Bliss’ traditional wedding in Ghana #ForeverBliss #MMBliss #MosesBliss #BellaNaijaWeddings #BellaNaija ♬ Tshwala Bami Yuppe X TitoM X S.N.E – Yuppe

@bellanaija The Ateres! Veekee James and Femi Atere at Marie and Moses Bliss’ Traditional wedding in Ghana #ForeverBliss #mmbliss24 #MosesBliss #MarieWiseborn #bellanaijaweddings #bellanaija @BellaNaija Weddings ♬ Carry Am Go – Moses Bliss

