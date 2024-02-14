Connect with us

Style

Unveiling This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 200

Beauty Events Style

For Her Debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, Temi Otedola Showed Out in Luxe Pieces You Must See

Living Style

We are Taking Valentine's Outfit Inspo from Style Stars in Red on #BellaStylista: Issue 261

Beauty BN TV Inspired News Style

LEGACY: 40 Megastars Cover British Vogue's Epic March Issue in Honour of Ghanaian Edward Enninful

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Veekee James' Civil Wedding Lewks with Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe | WATCH

Events Style

All The Guest Looks From VeeKee James and Femi Atere’s Wedding

BN TV Style

Fashion Roulette is Here! Watch Hilda Baci & Ama Reginald Play a Fun Game of Chance

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style

All The Must-See Looks From Fashionista Guests at Veekee James & Femi Atere's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Style

Unveiling This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 200

Avatar photo

Published

21 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @naledi_mak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lydia Tsegay (@femmeblk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R A C E. K (@grvce_k8_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adedoyin Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Audrey Lunda (@audrey_lunda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ooreofe Oluwadara (@oreofay)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php