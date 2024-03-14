It’s A Girl! Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Are Parents for the Third Time

Connect with us

Congratulations are in order for Daniel Etim Effiong and his wife, Toyosi Effiong, as they welcome their new baby girl. The Nollywood actor and media entrepreneur are now proud parents to a girl, joining their daughter Rere and son Dede.

In December of last year, through a heartwarming Christmas photo shared on Instagram, the couple revealed their third child was on the way.

Today, they joyfully announced the arrival of their newborn via Instagram saying, “She’s here ☺️ Our song! Our love-gift! Our evidence!! Another arrow in our quiver to the glory of GOD!! Thank You LORD for your kindness toward us ❤️.”

