Connect with us

Weddings

Amina & Olugboyega Went From Being Family Friends To Starting Their Own Family!

Weddings

A Sweet Compliment in Church - Here's How Oyindamola & Daniel Fell in Love

Movies & TV Nollywood Weddings

Nollywood Stars at Sharon & Ugo’s White Wedding Take ‘Slay Hard or Go Home’ Seriously

Sweet Spot Weddings

Presenting... Sharon Ooja and Her 'Odogwu Silencer'

Nollywood Weddings

Sharon Ooja's Nollywood Besties & Bridesmaids Are Giving Major Wedding Fashion Inspo

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style Weddings

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

Events Weddings

The Stunning Guest Looks At Davido & Chioma's Trad | #ChiVido2024

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love, Family & A New Ride... Here’s Your Front Seat View of Davido & Chioma's Traditional Wedding

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s the #ChiVido2024! Here’s Your First Look at Davido & Chioma’s Trad

Weddings

Amina & Olugboyega Went From Being Family Friends To Starting Their Own Family!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love’s timing is always perfect and whenever that time clocks, there’s a happy-ever-after story! Amina and Olugboyega’s love story goes way back to the generation before theirs.

Their parents were very good friends and as a result, they grew to know each other during friendly family visits.  As time passed by, they fell deeply in love and knew that forever was the only way to go. As they set out for their perfect love journey, we can’t but marvel over the magic of love and how it beautifully shows up just at the right time. Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air and the beauty in each frame will get you hooked.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Amina:

Our love story is a beautiful blend of fate, friendship, and intertwined family ties spanning decades. Over the past 20 years, our families shared laughter, memories, and cherished moments, laying the foundation for our journey together. For me, the story began during one of our family visits when I was just 15 years old. I recall the joyous atmosphere filled with laughter and camaraderie.

 

During this gathering, Olugboyega’s father jokingly prophesied that I would marry one of his sons as I hopped into the car with my family to head home. Little did we know then that his playful remark held a glimmer of truth that would shape our future. Fast forward to today, and that whimsical prophecy has blossomed into reality, becoming the cornerstone of our love story—a testament to the unexpected twists of fate.

 

How we met
By the groom, Olugboyega:

For me, our journey is a testament to the enduring power of friendship and the magic of an instant connection. When we first met, there was a spark that lit up our hearts, a feeling of coming home. Our love grew organically, nurtured by shared experiences, mutual respect, and unwavering support from our families. As we stand on the threshold of forever, ready to exchange vows and begin a new chapter as husband and wife, we are filled with gratitude for the journey that brought us here.

  

Our love story blends past memories with future dreams, guided by fate and the love of our families. Together, we embark on this adventure hand in hand, knowing that our love is a culmination of years of friendship, shared laughter, and the undeniable bond that ties our families together.

  

Credits

Bride@AminaBalewa
Groom@Eddie_Babalola
Couple@ForeverAO
Planner@exquisiteluxuryevents
Photography@bighweddings
Videography@oluwaxeun
Nails@Prince4nails
Makeup@jideofstola
Outfit@niovoofficial
PR@shadesmediahq

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Building Wellness Strategies for Employees Contributes to Thriving Workplaces

Working With Fabrizio Romano and Getting His Twitter Big Break; Braniac in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: How Do We Preserve The Legacy of Our Women Heroes?

The Changing Sounds of Eid

Mmesoma Victory Aguzue: Marriage Is Beyond Societal Expectations
css.php