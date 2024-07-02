Amina & Olugboyega Went From Being Family Friends To Starting Their Own Family!

Love’s timing is always perfect and whenever that time clocks, there’s a happy-ever-after story! Amina and Olugboyega’s love story goes way back to the generation before theirs.

Their parents were very good friends and as a result, they grew to know each other during friendly family visits. As time passed by, they fell deeply in love and knew that forever was the only way to go. As they set out for their perfect love journey, we can’t but marvel over the magic of love and how it beautifully shows up just at the right time. Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air and the beauty in each frame will get you hooked.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Amina:

Our love story is a beautiful blend of fate, friendship, and intertwined family ties spanning decades. Over the past 20 years, our families shared laughter, memories, and cherished moments, laying the foundation for our journey together. For me, the story began during one of our family visits when I was just 15 years old. I recall the joyous atmosphere filled with laughter and camaraderie.

During this gathering, Olugboyega’s father jokingly prophesied that I would marry one of his sons as I hopped into the car with my family to head home. Little did we know then that his playful remark held a glimmer of truth that would shape our future. Fast forward to today, and that whimsical prophecy has blossomed into reality, becoming the cornerstone of our love story—a testament to the unexpected twists of fate.

By the groom, Olugboyega:

For me, our journey is a testament to the enduring power of friendship and the magic of an instant connection. When we first met, there was a spark that lit up our hearts, a feeling of coming home. Our love grew organically, nurtured by shared experiences, mutual respect, and unwavering support from our families. As we stand on the threshold of forever, ready to exchange vows and begin a new chapter as husband and wife, we are filled with gratitude for the journey that brought us here.

Our love story blends past memories with future dreams, guided by fate and the love of our families. Together, we embark on this adventure hand in hand, knowing that our love is a culmination of years of friendship, shared laughter, and the undeniable bond that ties our families together.

