All Thanks to a Friend, Chike Got to Meet The Love of His Life, Yahnick!

It’s so beautiful to have a friend who wants the best for you. All thanks to Chike’s friend, he got to meet the love of his life, Yahnick. 😍

After their first date, Chike knew that he had found his wife. Well, he wasn’t wrong because these two are now set for a lifetime of bliss. Today, we get to see a glimpse of their love through their pre-wedding photos and it is such a beautiful sight. They look so cute together and the chemistry is hard to miss. Each frame would certainly brighten your day.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Chike:

A classic 21st-century love story! I got to know Yahnick through a friend. That friend happened to be one of Yahnick’s closest cousins and best friends. We connected on Instagram and I slid into her DM’s at the opportune time with a simple “Hello.” Upon that first conversation, we realized we had a lot in common, such as shared ambitions, lust for life, and ironically, recent travel destinations, providing a platform for a lot of discussion. Yahnick was intrigued by my ambitions and pride in my Heritage, as well as my love for Christ. My good looks were a just plus. 😄

I was also impressed by this girl who was a big dreamer, sold out for Jesus, and curious to learn about the various flags that made up her identity. By the end of our first date, I knew I had found my wife, and was sure to let her know. Yahnick was surprised by my forwardness but impressed by a man who knew what he wanted out of life. We connected instantly with a shared passion for Christ, and felt that God had orchestrated our meeting. We quickly became close friends, belly laughing on FaceTime for hours while on very different sides of the US. Through long-distance we remained friends for 2 years, until March of 2020 when we were finally residing in the same state, and decided to take a chance on love together. The rest is history!

Credits

Planner @cadaoraevents

Photography @lucasugoweddings

Makeup @sandramartins_studio

Outfit @firstladyng

Reels @reelsofd.east