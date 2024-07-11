Liema Pantsi Embraces Her Individuality in New Single “Let Me Be”

Connect with us

South African singer-songwriter Liema Pantsi kicks off the year with her new single, “Let Me Be.” This follows the success of her debut R&B track, “Ain’t Worth It,” and serves as a taste of her upcoming EP, “Paradise,” slated for release before the end of 2024.

Liema, a former housemate on “Big Brother Mzansi Season 4” (2024), is known for her genre-bending style. Her musical journey began in childhood. As a natural talent, she earned the nickname “Harmony” while singing at church and family gatherings from the age of ten. Leading her church and school choirs, she honed her skills and went on to win several competitions. Driven by her passion for music, she participated in Idols South Africa in 2020.

In her latest release, “Let Me Be,” she embraces her individuality and celebrates the power of self-expression.

Listen to the song below:

