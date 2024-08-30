“I’ve Always Wanted to Be an Actor”—Segilola Ogidan on Her Journey to Nollywood | #BNMeetTheStar

In this edition of “Meet the Star,” a segment dedicated to spotlighting talents in Nollywood, Segilola Ogidan takes us through her inspiring career journey, from her directorial debut to her AMVCA nomination, and more.

In our previous feature, we caught up with Uzor Arukwe, who talked to us about his acting journey, Hollywood premiere experience and his role in the recent film “What About Us?.” If you missed it, catch up here.

Segilola Ogidan has brought life to diverse characters—Tonye in “The Men’s Club,” Ajike in “A Naija Christmas,” and Jumoke in “Over The Bridge,”—each showcasing her versatility as an actor. A media arts graduate from Royal Holloway, University of London, Segilola has remained unwaveringly authentic throughout her journey.

While many actors find their passion for the craft later in life, Segilola knew from childhood that she was destined for the stage. She grew up watching Dorothy Dandridge films, imagining herself in the roles Dorothy played.

Today, Segilola is not only an accomplished actor but also a director and writer. Though she wears these multiple hats with grace, acting is where her heart truly lies. Her role in “Over The Bridge” earned her a Best Lead Actress nomination at this year’s AMVCAs, solidifying her status as a leading lady in Nollywood and an emerging star on the international stage.

When she’s not on set or actively mummying her two energetic boys, you’ll find Segilola absorbed in a good book. If she weren’t in the film industry, she dreams of living in Mougins, a picturesque village in the South of France, where she’d run a cozy café, Lola’s Café, offering delightful coffee, baked goodies, and beautiful art.

In our conversation, Segilola reflects on her experiences as a writer, actor, and director, shares her thoughts on the evolving landscape of Nollywood, and offers a hint about her upcoming project—a Wole Soyinka biopic.

***

Hi Segilola, it’s super nice to have you on BellaNaija’s Meet the Star. How are you doing? Hi BellaNaija! I’m very well thank you, thanks for having me.

When you’re not on set, either acting or directing, what do you love to do in your free time?

I’m a wife and a mum of two wonderful boys who keep me very busy and on my toes! When I’m not actively “Mummying.” which is hardly ever, I’m completely lost in a book! I LOVE to read.

You’ve made a name for yourself as a writer, director, and actor—out of these three roles, which one brings you the most fulfilment and joy?

I would say acting. It’s really not easy walking in someone else’s shoes and making millions of people believe you’re that character. So when I get the opportunity to sink my teeth into complex roles that are far from who I am, and I succeed in execution, it fills me with such fulfilment and joy.

You have a B.A. in Media Arts and a Master’s degree in Cinema Studies. Did you always know you wanted to be an actor?

Oh yes! Since I was a little girl! I used to watch Dorothy Dandridge movies and imagined I was the one playing the roles she played. Another thing I did and still do is I would create scenarios and act them out in front of the mirror. My family members (including my children) find it so odd when they catch me doing it!

Let’s talk about “Tainted Canvas,” your directorial debut. What was it like stepping behind the camera and bringing your creative vision to life?

So before “Tainted Canvas,” I had been behind the camera in producer roles. I had also directed a couple of short films, so it wasn’t new to me. However the intensity of the script, it’s quite an emotional drama, as well as shooting in Nigeria was a whole new and exhilarating experience. Also, the amount of time it took for principal photography as a director was a whole new experience and my, was it draining, because as a director, your brain is literally in overdrive, with NO BREAKS! When I act, I only come in on my scheduled days, so I have breaks, however, when I direct, I’m involved right from inception. I think the intensity was further exacerbated because I also WROTE the script! Lol. So literally from the very beginning to the very end, I was heavily involved.

“Over The Bridge” was a success, with multiple nominations and awards including Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography at the AMVCAs. How did it feel to be part of such an acclaimed film?

First of all, let me just say that I was on cloud 9 when I got my Best Lead Actress nomination for the film!!! Ok, that’s out of the way (lol), being part of “Over The Bridge” was definitely orchestrated by God and it’s so telling because of the huge success of this beautifully emotive and nuanced film. Also, I would say that the film has done well to seal my place as a leading lady in Nollywood as well as an actor to watch out for in the international space.

What’s one thing that people would be surprised to know about you?

That I’m a fantastic cook and I’m a great baker. I be throwing it down in the kitchen!

If someone hasn’t seen any of your films yet, which one would you recommend they start with, and why?

I would suggest starting with “A Naija Christmas” simply because it’s fun, light-hearted and Christmassy! I mean, who doesn’t love a good Christmas movie? I know I do.

As a filmmaker, what’s your take on the direction Nollywood is heading in?

Are there any changes in storytelling or production that you’d like to see? Nollywood is an enigma! One minute I think the direction it’s taking is clear and the next minute, it completely switches and one goes back to being confused by it. One thing I would say is that I am happy about the constantly improving production quality and the fact that filmmakers are taking elements like the story and performances more seriously. The industry is definitely on an upward trajectory and more people in the international space are taking more of our productions more seriously. So it’s looking positive all around. Also, I’m thoroughly enjoying seeing more female Directors killing it!!

If you weren’t involved in acting or filmmaking, what other career do you think you’d be pursuing?

Oh, I would totally own a Café and an art gallery! My retirement plan is to own a Café in Mougins (a stunning quiet village in the South of France) where I sell amazing coffee (I’m a coffee connoisseur) and my baked goodies and beautiful art (some that I’ve painted as well as acquired during my travels). You come in, have great coffee and pastries, relax and buy art. It’ll be called Lola’s Café. Can you tell I’ve thought about this? Lol!

Finally, out of all the amazing projects you’ve worked on, which one has been the most rewarding for you, and why does it hold that special place?

It has to be “Over The Bridge.” I went through some deep life changes during the shoot and I grew a lot as a woman, a creative, a mum, a wife and as an actor. It marks my evolution and ascension into the next level and phase of my life where I find I’m in a much happier and more secure place.

Thank you so much for chatting with us, Segilola! We’re excited to see what’s next for you.

Thank you so much for having me! Such an honour. I’m super excited for you to see my next film too…a hint…it’s the Wole Soyinka Biopic.