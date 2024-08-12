Chigozie and Kismet’s Wedding in Dallas Was Absolutely Magical!

It’s another beautiful week to relish the sweetness of love, and today, Chigozie and Kismet are putting us on that exciting pedestal.

Shortly after their romantic proposal, they dazzled us with their stunning pre-wedding photos. Now, the lovebirds, who met because they were at the right place at the right time, are set for a lifetime of bliss. They exchanged their vows in a grand white wedding ceremony, which was absolutely magical. Chigozie stunned in four different looks, proving that she is indeed a stylish queen. Kismet also understood the style assignment and came through impeccably. Their special day was filled with laughter and warmth, all wrapped up in an atmosphere of love. Their wedding photos are setting the tone for a beautiful week!

































