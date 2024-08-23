inDrive Says “Luxurious Thank You” by Offering Rolls Royce Rides in Lagos

Connect with us

Timothy Oladimeji, the Senior Business Development Manager at inDrive, a leading ride-hailing company in Nigeria, discusses the ongoing inDrive Rolls Royce “Dream a Ride” campaign. This unique campaign gives InDrive users the exclusive opportunity to enjoy a free ride in a Rolls Royce. Timothy shares the campaign’s motivation, the users’ benefits, and more in this interview.

Question 1: What inspired inDrive to launch the “Dream a Ride” campaign?

Answer: The “Dream a Ride” campaign is part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of service and providing our customers with unique, memorable experiences. The inDrive team is using this initiative to thank the consumers for sticking with us. The company is people-driven; we always give back and consider what our users require. We want to ensure that today’s economic slump does not take too much of a toll on the everyday man by offering comfort and luxury.

We hope that our users resonate well with the idea of experiencing this level of luxury, even for a short period. It’s not just about transportation; it’s about offering an experience that stays with them.

Question 2: Why did you launch the initiative in Lagos?

Answer: Lagos is a vibrant city with a dynamic population, and we wanted to offer something extraordinary that aligns with the city’s energy and our brand’s commitment to delivering comfort and prestige. The Rolls-Royce symbolises ultimate comfort and sophistication, making it the perfect automobile to bring this vision to life.

Question 3: What is the end goal of this campaign?

Answer: The campaign is our commitment to satisfying our customers because they come first, and to say thank you! At inDrive, we have always been customer-centric, focussing on delivering high-quality service and unique experiences. The “Dream a Ride” campaign is a natural extension of this approach. We’re reinforcing our brand’s commitment to comfort and innovation by offering something as exclusive as a Rolls-Royce ride. It’s also a way to differentiate ourselves in a competitive market by offering value beyond the standard ride-hailing services.

Question 4: Does this experience come at a cost to users?

Answer: It doesn’t come at any cost. It is our way of appreciating their loyalty and showing them we value their patronage.

Question 5: How are you factoring the economic situation—the fuel scarcity and long queues—into this campaign? Won’t it take a toll on the company?

Answer: InDrive remains committed to affordability, especially given the country’s current economic situation. We believe in fairness and giving back to the community, hence this campaign. All you have to do is ride in style, so we’ve made it free.

Question 6: What is the duration of the “Dream a Ride” campaign?

Answer: It’s from the 17th of August to the 23rd of August 2024.

Question 7: Is there a likelihood of an extension?

Answer: Fingers crossed! I don’t want to make any promises. Maybe. Maybe riders will have options for premium rides on the app later on.


