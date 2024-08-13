Reze Bonna & Rachael Darné Explore the Blurry Lines Between Humanity & AI in the Conceptual Series “(A)m (I)?”

In an era where digital presence often defines our identity, photographer Reze Bonna and makeup artist Rachael Darné come together to present a thought-provoking conceptual series titled “A(m) (I)?.”

They invite viewers to reflect on the profound implications of our digital age, where the lines between authentic and artificial become increasingly blurred. By capturing the nuanced dynamics between the cybernetic and human models, Reze Bonna and Rachael Darné, challenge viewers to consider the cost of technological integration on our sense of self and the future of human creativity.

The series begins with “Searching,” a visual where an android, holding a replica of her face, scans her surroundings. This image is a metaphor for the modern quest for self-identity amidst the overwhelming presence of digital constructs. The android’s detached yet searching gaze questions whether we are losing ourselves in our pursuit of digital perfection.

As the series unfolds, it dives deeper into the dynamics between humans and machines. In “User,” a human model strikes a pose reminiscent of a magazine cover, her every move observed by an android. This image encapsulates the allure and pressure of maintaining a meticulously curated digital persona.

The intensity heightens in “Data,” where the android cradles the human’s head, symbolising the intimate and sometimes invasive interactions between humans and technology. This visual metaphor speaks to the deep connection we now share with our algorithms, tailoring our digital experiences to fit our desires, often at the cost of our true selves.

“Follower” takes a more unsettling turn, portraying a human model joyfully discarding her human face in favour of an android one. This act of surrender to digital identity reflects the growing trend of moulding our online personas to fit idealised standards, driven by the insatiable need for validation in a world where likes, shares, and followers often dictate worth.

In “Content,” the transformation reaches its peak. The human model stands alone, facing the camera, her face replaced entirely by an android’s. This image captures the moment of full assimilation into a digital identity, raising questions about the cost of this transformation on our genuine sense of self.

The final images, “Validate” and “Authenticate,” bring the series to a bittersweet close. In “Validate,” the android holds the discarded human face, a gesture that raises critical questions about the value of human identity within our increasingly digital world.

“Authenticate” then leaves viewers with an image of the android gazing directly into the camera, holding yet another android face, emphasising the endless cycle of seeking and defining identity through digital platforms.

Reflections

The series highlights concerns about generative AI’s growing influence in creative fields. The human model’s transformation into an android symbolises the potential overshadowing of authentic human creativity by artificial constructs. This metaphor captures the tension artists experience as they navigate AI’s impact on art, music, literature, and other forms of expression.

It also explores how social media affects personal identity, with the human model gradually adopting an android face, representing the pressure to conform to idealised, curated online personas. Titles like “User,” “Follower,” and “Content” emphasise the loss of genuine self-identity in favour of a digital facade.

Credits:

Photography + Shoot Director: Reze Bonna

Makeup + Creative Director: Rachael Darné

Assistant Makeup: Bontle Nxumalo

Stylist: Ozzy Lee

Assistant Stylist: Hlagudi Junia

Videography: Sean Muila

Models: Kebaabetswe Sebola and Thembi Makamba