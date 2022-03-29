Pastor Chris Ugoh, Godman Akinlabi, Bolaji Idowu, Nathaniel Bassey will be Speaking at Reinvent Conference 2022 | March 29th-31st





Reinvent Conference is a gathering of Leaders seeking to retool, repurpose and reestablish their relevance in a world so dynamic, it takes staying on the cutting edge of information and all your abilities to succeed.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Nations at war, political unrest, fast paced technology, changing relationship etiquette, the world doesn’t stay still, the changes are quick, unplanned, unforeseen and make demands on you as an individual, and as a leader.



So in response to these changing realities, Pastor Chris Ugoh of the King’s Assembly Port Harcourt convened the first ever Reinvent Conference in March 2020, and it has grown into a widely attended annual event, reaching over 100,000 people in views in the past two years and has been increasingly acclaimed as “One of the most relevant Leader’s conference in the south”.

The Reinvent Conference 2022 is set to have a wide range of thought leaders both locally and internationally speak at the event with the sole aim of equipping leaders with the information to thrive in their various spheres.

Speaking to the convener Pastor Ugoh, he said;

‘the Reinvent Conference was born from a deep quest to equip people for the disruptions occasioned by the global pandemic which has led to the choice of speakers that comes in yearly’.

This year’s conference is set to be a feast of information, wholesome teaching, music and a time of equipping for the most impactful life and leadership. It will feature renown speakers such as internationally recognized neuropsychiatrist Dr. C.U Okeafor, renowned personality coach Reze Bonna, American confidence coach Dr. Keith Johnson, notable ministers of the gospel, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, Nathaniel Bassey, Wale Adenuga amongst others.

The conference is set to be a 3-day event starting from today

Date: March 29th – 31st 2022

Time: 9am & 5pm Daily

Venue: The Kings Assembly, 58 Tombia Road, GRA PHASE 3 500272, Port Harcourt.



It is going to be both physical and virtual. To attend, register at www.reinventng.org

