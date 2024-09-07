Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Sweet Spot Weddings

Dinner Date Turned Surprise Proposal! It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever for Ifeoma & Kola

Weddings

Chika and Imran Found Love in a Pandemic! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ify & Oscar Met in High School and Are Now on a Forever Journey!

Weddings

It's a Full Display of Love and Culture With Ego & Mac's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

Yhemo Lee & Tayo Dazzle in Traditional Nigerian Fashion at Their Wedding Ceremony

Relationships Style Sweet Spot Weddings

#TYLoveRocks24 Begins! Yhemo Lee & Tayo's Engagement Photos are Pure Perfection

Weddings

Debby and Korede's Wedding in Calgary Was Absolutely Magical

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ashley and Beka Reluctantly Attended an Event and Found Love!

Weddings

From a Dating App to Forever! Here's How Mutmainah and Ibrahim Came to be

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Every week, we always look forward to the weekend and it is here again! We’ve had an amazing time at the BellaNaija Weddings Zone and have promised not to keep all the goodness to ourselves.

So, without further ado, we’ve got you a truckload of sweetness to get your weekend groove on.  From sweet love stories to unique wedding features, perfect inspirations and eye-catching videos be ready to have a thrilling weekend! Click on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

All Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Banke & Norman are on to Happy Ever After!

An Unexpected Conversation at a Birthday Party Led to Femi & Afolabi’s Fairytale

Tope and Tayo’s Wedding Video Was a Beautiful Blend of Love & Friendship

Ifunanya & Kingsley’s First Date Was The Beginning of Many More!

Femi Crashed a Birthday Party and Found Her Soulmate, Afolabi!

Amara Won Ify’s Heart When They Met at an Event 4 Years Ago!

Business Partners Turned Life Partners! Amanda & Toyosi’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Make Your Day

Tosan & Samuel’s Pre-wedding Shoot is The Dose of Love Your Day Needs

Brides-to-be! Mercy Eke is Giving You The Perfect Style Hints For a Flawless Trad Slay

Make a Golden Statement on Your Big Day With This Reception Inspo!

Edo Brides-to-be! This Beauty Look Ticks all The Boxes For a Regal Bridal Slay

Rock Black With Finesse at Your Yoruba Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Step Out in Exquisite Style On Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

This Fun Couple’s First Look Moment is all Love, Beauty and Vibes!

This Yoruba Bride and Her Squad Served a Beautiful Mix of Style & Culture

This Fun Father-Daughter Dance Turned to a Wholesome Family Moment

This Groom’s Mother Came With a Pleasant Surprise For The Bride – See Her Reaction

 

This Bride and Her Squad Totally Passed The Vibe Check!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Read About Rasaq Malik Gbolahan’s Poetry Journey in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Smart Emmanuel: The Two Overlooked Reasons Why Customers Choose You

Recognising The Unseen Labor Behind Our Comfort

Money Matters With Nimi: How Parents Can Navigate Back-to-School Expenses

Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta
css.php