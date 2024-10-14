Connect with us

Infinix Teams Up with Jumia for an Exclusive HOT 50 Pro+ Promotion

The countdown has begun! The Infinix HOT 50 Pro+ is dropping this October, and it is already raising the bar, redefining what a smartphone can do. If you think you’ve seen it all, think again—this is not just another phone drop. This one’s exclusive, and it’s coming in hot!

Infinix has collaborated with Jumia to offer a special promotion for early birds who are among the first to experience the world’s slimmest smartphone, the HOT 50 Pro+.

This special promotion will be for two days, Tuesday, October 15th and Wednesday, October 16th, 2024. Starting from 10:00 am each day, the first 90 buyers who purchase the HOT 50 Pro+ on Jumia will receive a special gift combo. Still top secret—but trust us, you won’t want to miss out.

What makes the HOT 50 Pro+ stand out? Apart from being the world’s slimmest smartphone, the HOT 50 Pro+ is built for those who live boldly and thrive on creativity and exploration.

But it’s not just about the design, inside, it’s powered by the cutting-edge TitanWing Architecture, giving you strength and durability without sacrificing style. Whether on the move, creating, or gaming, the HOT 50 Pro+ keeps up with every aspect of your dynamic lifestyle.

The real magic happens when you turn it on. With its 6.78-inch AMOLED display, colours burst to life in vivid, sharp detail, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes every swipe, scroll, and tap feel unbelievably smooth. This phone matches your pace—fast, responsive, and built for those who push boundaries.

The HOT 50 Pro+ is more than just a phone—it’s your ticket to next-level tech, featuring a long-lasting battery and AI-powered tools to elevate your photos and videos. Grab this chance to experience it before anyone else.

Don’t forget: On October 15th and 16th, starting at 10 AM, visit the Jumia website and be one of the first 90 people, each day, to secure your HOT 50 Pro+ and get the exclusive special gift combo.

Sponsored Content

