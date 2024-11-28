From an Online Conversation to a Sweet Yes in Alula, Saudi Arabia! Enjoy Adhel & Sope’s #BNBling

Today, it’s all about South Sudanese beauty, Adhel, and her Nigerian prince charming, Sope!

These sweethearts connected in the virtual realm, and a simple online conversation sparked a connection they never saw coming. Certain that Adhel was the one, Sope planned a romantic proposal in the picturesque city of Alula, Saudi Arabia. He went down on one knee and popped the question… of course, she said ‘Yes!’. Their proposal is simply breathtaking—each frame perfectly captures the magic of their love!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Adhel:

We met online and from the very first conversation, we found ourselves engaged in intellectually stimulating discussions, effortlessly bantering back and forth. This connection sparked a deep curiosity between us but due to my travel and work commitments, we didn’t meet in person until two months after our initial hello. In fact, he thought I ghosted him! But he reached out to me for us to connect and catch up. When we finally met for a casual lunch, the chemistry was undeniable, and we chose to build on a strong foundation of friendship as we continued to get to know each other. It didn’t take long for us to realize we were falling for each other and had become each other’s best friends.

Coming from a culture where intermarriage isn’t common, I initially worried that my family and community might not approve of our relationship. However, by God’s grace, when they met him, they recognized the same qualities I saw: his kindness, brilliant mind, and humility. We are incredibly grateful for our journey together, cherishing God’s love as we look forward to a future where we plan to be together forever.

By the groom, Sope:

Her beauty extended beyond her outward appearance. Truly, what makes her beautiful is the depths of her soul. It was her character, love for God, playful nature, humility, responsibility for her family and respect towards me which convicted me that I wanted to spend my life with her. She is God’s greatest gift to me and I cannot wait for her to be my wife.

Credits

Bride-to-be @adhel_bol

Groom-to-be @sopezac

Location @banyantree.alula

Outfits @babyboofashion | @phillipdadajr

