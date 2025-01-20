What Does It Take to Earn ₦1,000,000 a Month? Nigerians Share Real Answers

Do you think it’s possible to earn ₦1,000,000 a month in Nigeria? Take a moment to really think about it before answering. With the daily buzz on social media about the economy being tough, salaries barely stretching far enough, and inflation creeping up on everything (seriously, have you checked how much a crate of eggs costs lately?), it might feel like N1,000,000 a month is a distant dream for many. For some, it’s like asking for rain when the skies aren’t even hinting at a cloud. But for others? Earning ₦1,000,000 a month is simply their reality.

Financial expert Oluwatosin Olaseinde recently asked a bold question on X (formerly Twitter): “For those earning over ₦1,000,000 per month, what do you do for a living to achieve that income?” And quite frankly, the answers are eye-opening. If you thought earning that amount was a pipe dream, you’ll find plenty of people who will change your mind, and if you already believed it was possible, these responses will confirm it.

The variety of answers is impressive. People from different fields shared how they’re pulling in that kind of income, with some even breaking down the skills needed to get there. So, if you’re considering a career change or if you’re still in school wondering about your future, you might want to pay close attention. The possibilities are endless!

Check out the responses below:

I worked for over a decade and learnt that there is an official organization structure&a non-official + tha one to follow. I realised that I needed 2 upgrade my skills time &time again. I was hungry to learn with the elders; I made them tea sometimes so I could get into the board — Seun BD, ACIM (@TheSeunBD) January 17, 2025

This is possible as a YouTuber. I introduced someone to youtube 2 years ago and she called to tell me she just bought land and has already started building… I was shocked. She makes over 1 m monthly from adsense and offering a service — SisiYėmmié.com 🌶 (@Sisi_Yemmie) January 18, 2025

Just as an addendum, many people earn N1m net within 6 years in big 4 and even some tier 2 accounting Firms. Alternatively, you can leverage your knowledge to get a bigger paying role outside consulting. What you will do for a living? Tax, Audit or Advisory services. Thread: https://t.co/WXTnsQvfJM — Adedapo (@_aaadedapo) January 19, 2025

So thanks to @tosinolaseinde monthly income of ₦1,000,000 has been trending lately. As a doctor in Nigeria, despite all the flak our systems give, it’s pretty achievable. Here are 7 ways doctors in Nigeria are making that income and more. Let’s dive in. 🧵 https://t.co/91nO0aOzp8 — Kvng Jay 😷 (@DrJohnAfam) January 19, 2025

I design for brands that don’t want to be small. — Charles Nnamdi | Brand Design Specialist (@Charlesnnamdi_) January 17, 2025

Not sure for Gen Zs that have quicker route to high earnings these days, but for Millenials, you would have become a manager that have put in circa 10yrs in any Industry in Corporate Nigeria.

So, focusing on career growth instead of fast lane cash grab is a sure path. — Illumina (@C_CDon) January 17, 2025

Digital marketing for High ticket clients. 1 or 2 clients per month and those figures are surpassed. — Daniel Esekhile (@mrtrilllife) January 17, 2025

I manage LinkedIn pages for tech brands I post 3 times a week and engage with their ICPs daily — Kemi (@iksly2) January 17, 2025

Tech and strategy consulting — TN from PIF (@TobyN4) January 17, 2025

Digital marketing will give you this easily even if you earn in Naira. If you earn in foreign currencies, this is very easy. Just pick one or two skills Skill 1 example: Email marketing: Get 5 people to automate their email list monthly and charge them 200k. In a month you contd — Bizwithice (@bizwithice) January 17, 2025

Banking

Then private organizations Work 3 years there, do not work in Operations/Customer service or any other departments if you can. Work in Sales/Marketing You’ll earn about that or more monthly… When you do, remember to invest, multiply… Cos them fit sack you anytime — Ochohepo Daniel Baba (@Oc_Babs) January 17, 2025

Moved from being a class teacher to working in an international NGO as an education officer. Make a little over a thousand dollars monthly and I work from home. — Waziri (@Waziri81696995) January 18, 2025

For those earning over N1,000,000 per month, what do you do for a living to achieve that income? — Olúwatósìn Olaseinde (@tosinolaseinde) January 17, 2025

***

Feature Image by Kaboompics for Pexels