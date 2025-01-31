Aliu Garfa Kicks Off #BNMeetTheStar 2025, Talks Playing Esusu in “Seven Doors”

Last year, we spoke with Nollywood stars like Teniola Aladese, Uzor Arukwe, Shamz Garuba, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Folu Storms, and more. You can read them here, in case you missed it.

For our first feature for the 2025 edition of “Meet the Star,” a segment dedicated to spotlighting talents in Nollywood, especially emerging talents, Aliu Garfar talks about his big role as Esusu in the top-charting Netflix film “Seven Doors” by Femi Adebayo, how he prepared to embody such a ruthless character, the lessons he’s learned from his years in the film industry, and why he’s determined to show the world just how versatile he can be.

***

Hi Aliu! So great to have you here.

It feels so good to be here. I’m doing well. Alhamdulilahi.

Before we dive into your character Esusu, tell us what your first reaction was when you found out you’d landed such a big role in Seven Doors?

I felt humbled because it was a huge task to take on. But at the same time, I was focused on the job ahead, knowing fully well that I was working with one of the most hardworking crews in the industry. I’m especially grateful to the executive producer, Femi Adebayo, for giving me such a great opportunity to showcase my talent.

What was it like working on the set of a movie that had everyone buzzing?

Looking back and reflecting on the hard work put into the production by all stakeholders, all I can say is Alhamdulillah! I’m thankful we didn’t work in vain. I’m glad and feel privileged—though acting is what I love most in life.

You went from Jagun Jagun to Seven Doors, where you played an even bigger role. What was different about this experience for you?

One of the characteristics of a good actor is flexibility—the ability to change your performance at a moment’s notice. While there are no small roles in movies, as every part contributes to the bigger picture, Seven Doors demanded that I step up, and I gave it everything. If you look at the sequences of the movies, you’ll see different characters. The difference was the switch—the ability to muse and put my intuition in order. I thoroughly went through the script and delivered everything required in terms of genres, tones, and styles, without hesitation.

Let’s talk about Esusu! What was the most exciting part of bringing this character to life?

Esusu is an interesting character who embodies all the negative traits of an evil personality. It was exciting for me because my personal life is nothing like Esusu’s—wicked and stone-hearted, which is totally the opposite of me. Yet, I managed to bring the character to life without losing my sanity (laughs). I had to bring the life, the reality, and the perfection to the character.

If you had to name one bold move that shaped your acting career, what would it be?

For over 20 years in the industry, three things have been my constant companions: consistency, dedication, and sacrifices. These are the things that shaped my career.

Who’s an actor you’ve always dreamed of working with?

Sir Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)

What’s the best piece of acting advice someone has ever given you?

I was told long ago that diligence, hard work, humility, and sacrifice are the best tools to navigate this industry. Looking back, I can confidently say it’s the best advice I’ve ever received. I must confess to you.

You ended 2024 with such a bang! Are there any big projects we should look forward to this year?

Yes, I’m not resting on my laurels. With God on my side, I look forward to a fruitful 2025. 2024 ended well, but as a multidimensional actor, I just want the world to truly know how versatile I can be. So, watch out for another exciting project in 2025!

Thanks so much for talking with us, Aliu! This was so much fun.