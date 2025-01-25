Ayra Starr Always Knew She’d Be a Superstar: Talking Confidence & Stardom in Blanc Magazine

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In Issue 28 of theBlanc Magazine, titled “Rule The World,” Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr opens up about her journey, sharing what growing up was like for her and how her family and friends played a key role in helping her build her confidence.

“Growing up, I was always like, ‘I’m gonna be a superstar.’ Everybody knew that. I was a cute girl. I feel like I had a lot of confidence because my family and friends had confidence in me. Touring and traveling the world though, I didn’t have them around me all the time. I didn’t have that support around. I had to unlearn depending on other people’s confidence in me and actually having my own,” she shares.

In a stunning trio of photos, Ayra, who recently wowed us with her summer body goals on a vacation in Tanzania, exudes fierce yet soft energy. In the first shot, she rocks a purple fitted jumpsuit paired with a purple leather jacket and gold jewellery. For the second, she wears a chic grey ensemble, featuring a feathered ruffled skirt and a sleeveless top, completed with long black leather boots. The third look showcases her in a cream-coloured playsuit with colourful streaks at the front, topped with a fur cream jacket.

Her poses are fierce, yet her looks remain effortlessly soft.

See more photos from the cover below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blanc Magazine (@blancmagazine)

Credits:

Photography @christinehahn
Fashion Editor @shandilatee
Make up Artist killahcamz
Hair Stylist @naivashaintl
Manicurist @jazzstyle
Producer @melissa.j.kramer
Fashion Assistants @goingthextrastyle @jewelieanderson

