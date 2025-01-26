Nigerian Basic Education Curriculum Gets an Upgrade with 15 New Vocational Trades

The Nigerian government has introduced 15 new vocational trades, including plumbing, makeup, hairstyling, and more, to the Basic Education curriculum, aimed at equipping students with practical skills and improving their employability.

This update was announced by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) via X (formerly Twitter), highlighting its focus on enhancing the skill set of primary and junior secondary school students.

In their statement, the NOA shared:

Nigeria’s Basic Education curriculum updated! 15 new trades added to boost students’ practical skills & employability. Takes effect Jan 2025 for primary & junior secondary students.

The newly added trades include plumbing; tiling and floor works; POP installation; event decoration and management; battery and confectionery production; hairstyling; makeup; interior design; GSM repairs; and satellite/TV antenna installation.

Additionally, subjects like CCTV and intercom installation and maintenance; solar installation and maintenance; garment making; agriculture and processing (spanning crop production, beekeeping, horticulture, and livestock farming such as poultry and rabbit rearing); and Basic Digital Literacy (including IT and robotics) have also been introduced.

These changes will take effect from January 2025 across schools nationwide.

Feature Image by Aristotlè Guweh Jr for Pexels