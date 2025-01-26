Connect with us

News

Nigerian Basic Education Curriculum Gets an Upgrade with 15 New Vocational Trades

News Scoop

Super Falcons Forward Francisca Ordega Signs with Al Ittihad Ladies FC in Saudi Arabia

Events News Promotions

25 Years of Leadership: Princeton in Africa to Host Gala at Mandarin Oriental

News

Anthrax Outbreak Confirmed in Zamfara State: Here’s What You Should Know

News Scoop TRAVEL

Kenya Rolls Out Visa-Free Travel Policy For Africans

Inspired News

Baseball Player Joseph Deng Makes History as First South Sudanese to be Signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers

News Scoop

Omowunmi Obe is the New Executive Director, Business Development and Innovation at Punch

News

Did the NCC Just Approve a 50% Tariff Increase for Telecoms? Here’s Why

News Scoop

Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th President of the United States

News Scoop Sweet Spot

First Win for Nigeria: Junior Yellow Greens Defeat New Zealand in ICC Women's U-19 Cricket

News

Nigerian Basic Education Curriculum Gets an Upgrade with 15 New Vocational Trades

Avatar photo

Published

37 mins ago

 on

The Nigerian government has introduced 15 new vocational trades, including plumbing, makeup, hairstyling, and more, to the Basic Education curriculum, aimed at equipping students with practical skills and improving their employability.

This update was announced by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) via X (formerly Twitter), highlighting its focus on enhancing the skill set of primary and junior secondary school students.

In their statement, the NOA shared:

Nigeria’s Basic Education curriculum updated! 15 new trades added to boost students’ practical skills & employability. Takes effect Jan 2025 for primary & junior secondary students.

The newly added trades include plumbing; tiling and floor works; POP installation; event decoration and management; battery and confectionery production; hairstyling; makeup; interior design; GSM repairs; and satellite/TV antenna installation.

Additionally, subjects like CCTV and intercom installation and maintenance; solar installation and maintenance; garment making; agriculture and processing (spanning crop production, beekeeping, horticulture, and livestock farming such as poultry and rabbit rearing); and Basic Digital Literacy (including IT and robotics) have also been introduced.

These changes will take effect from January 2025 across schools nationwide.

Feature Image by Aristotlè Guweh Jr for Pexels

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php