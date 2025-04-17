Hammer Games Unveils Two Thrilling Mobile Games to Celebrate Obi Cubana’s 50th Birthday

Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman, Dr Obinna Iyiegbu, widely recognized as Obi Cubana, is currently the focus of celebration as he reaches his 50th birthday, an occasion that has drawn attention beyond his prominent social engagements. To commemorate this significant milestone, the Business Mogul and Chairman of Hammer Games has strategically expanded his business interests into the digital entertainment sector.

In line with this entry, Hammer Games—positioned as an African innovative and forward-thinking entrant in the realm of game development and distribution—has unveiled two compelling mobile game titles: Warlordes and Edge of Infinity (EOI), which are anticipated to provide gameplay experiences as action-packed and intensely engaging as their names suggest.

Inspired by rich African mythology, this high-octane, online multiplayer battleground drops you into the heart of the Agha Dike tournament, an ancient contest where warriors chosen by the gods brawl for the title of Eze Ndi Eze (King of Kings), and claim the mystical Hammer of Ikenga, said to grant one’s deepest desire.

Think rich lore, fierce competition, and thrilling battles, all wrapped in a culturally immersive experience that proudly celebrates our roots. This unveiling offers an exciting preview, but the official release is set for a later date.

If you live for high-stakes strategy and action, then Edge of Infinity (EOI) might just become your new gaming obsession. Created by Quiva Games, an indigenous African game development studio founded in 2018, this futuristic survival shooter takes players on a gripping adventure where they must collect rare resources, survive relentless monster invasions, dodge deadly airstrikes, and defend their haul from other players.

With Extraction Royale and Free-for-All game modes, EOI delivers an ever-changing thrill ride that blends African imagination with global gaming styles.

We’re incredibly proud of Edge of Infinity, a game we’ve dedicated four years to crafting with passion and vision. Partnering with Hammer Games for its distribution is a dream come true, says Okorie Godspower, CEO of Quiva Games.

A Celebration of Culture Through Play

The latest venture associated with Obi Cubana suggests an evolving vision centered on the inspiration of creativity and the celebration of African heritage through contemporary interactive mediums. As Chairman of Hammer Games, he is guiding the development of a new era of homegrown entertainment that reportedly aims to provide both amusement and empowerment.

Our goal is to build and distribute fun games that help to promote our culture for the world to experience, shares Ugochukwu Aronu, CEO of Hammer Games.

The upcoming release of Warlordes and Edge of Infinity (EOI) on mobile platforms in the coming weeks suggests that Hammer Games aims to not only improve the quality of mobile gaming in Africa but also to influence the industry’s development through the integration of culturally rich storylines.

