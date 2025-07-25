Jamaica Meets Nigeria as Alexandra & Aisosa Tie the Knot

Love truly knows no boundaries, and Alexandra and Aisosa’s wedding is proof. Their wedding was a beautiful blend of cultures, colours, and pure joy.

Rooted in Jamaican and Nigerian traditions, their big day was a vibrant celebration of unity and love. As a proud Jamaican bride, Alexandra beautifully embraced her husband’s Edo roots, and together they celebrated a rich fusion of cultures. From their regal Edo outfits to the joy-filled moments shared with loved ones, every detail of their day was a perfect blend of tradition and romance. We sure love how vibrant their big day was, and every moment will make you smile.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @exclusivevisuals