Once Schoolmates, Now Soulmates – Dunni Said Yes to Crimson!

Aside from education, one of the most beautiful things people can gain within the four walls of a school is lifelong friendship — just like in Dunni and Crimson’s case.

They have known each other since high school, and in the most magical place, at the most divine time, they found a love that was truly meant to be. As a sign of his love and commitment, Crimson planned a breathtaking rooftop proposal. He went down on one knee and asked Dunni to marry him. With eyes full of happy tears and hearts overflowing with love, she said yes — and just like that, their forever begins. Their proposal was filled with so much emotion, and we are just so happy for them!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom-to-be, Crimson:

Our love story is magnificent because we’ve known each other since high school. No words could ever express how happy and complete I feel. We prayed for a love like this and found each other in the most magical place, at the most divine time, filled with signs and miracles every day. To me, it’s the greatest love story ever written.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @dunni.marque

Groom-to-be: @_crimsonfelicity

Planner: @tessallureevents

Decor: @theproposalbellofficial

Videography: @williem_bills