Wunmi & Mustapha Met as Teenagers at a Bible Competition — Years Later, They Fell in Love

Published

6 hours ago

 on

 Wunmi and Mustapha’s beautiful love story is proof that a teenage crush can blossom into something magical.

They were just two teenagers who happened to cross paths during a church Bible competition. After a few deliberate attempts to start a conversation, they finally connected, and that spark has grown into a lasting flame. Now, 13 years later, the lovebirds are set to spend the rest of their lives together in a love story that has stood the test of time. Their pre-wedding shoot captures the essence of their journey — two hearts, deeply connected and ready to embark on a lifetime of love. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Wunmi:

A 13-year-old love story. We met for the first time at teen church during a bible competition when we were 15 and 16, respectively. In the beginning, Mustapha, despite being… “otherwise” gifted, decided to join the church choir to get to know me more, and I often made strategic seating choices during church service to steal as many “organic” interaction opportunities with him. Luckily, efforts from both of us paid off, and the rest, as they say, is history.

              

Credits

Photography @femi_visuals
Videography @nathace

