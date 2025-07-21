From the Office to the Aisle! Enjoy Reni and Ojay’s Wedding Photos

Reni and Ojay’s journey, which began quietly in the halls of an office reception, has now led them down the aisle. 😍

They exchanged vows in a solemn white wedding ceremony filled with love, joy, and heartfelt moments. Reni looked absolutely radiant in her white dress, and Ojay was every bit the dashing groom. After the ceremony, the celebration continued with a lit reception surrounded by their closest family and friends. They also honoured their roots with a rich Yoruba traditional wedding, adding an extra layer of culture and beauty to their love story. They look so perfect together and their wedding photos would sure make you smile.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

Time for some fun wedding games

Reni and Ojay also had a Yoruba trad and here’s how it went:

Credits

Bride @reni_alugo

Planner @eventsbyglitz

Makeup @mosewabeauty_

Gele @adetobii_gele

Stylist @stylepro.ng

Dress @couturebytabik

Photography @teslim_tunde