A Spontaneous Decision to Attend a Party Led Emediong to Her Soulmate, Pascal!

Sometimes, all it takes is one spontaneous decision for you to cross paths with the love of your life. Emediong didn’t know that a simple decision to have a night out with her friends would lead her to her soulmate.

She met Pascal during the party, and his kind gesture of offering her a place to rest her dancing feet opened the door for what would become their fairytale. They exchanged contacts, and after one defining phone call, they both knew something magical was unfolding. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we are so stoked! Pascal planned a romantic proposal where he went down on one knee and asked his baby girl to marry him. Of course, it was a heartfelt “Yes!” Their sweet proposal photos would have you grinning from ear to ear.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Emediong:

From a random night out to a lifetime of love. They say love often finds you when you least expect it, and that couldn’t be truer for us. It was the evening of June 30th, 2023, a random Friday, that the girls and I decided to step out and have fun at Chiby Verse’s party at Hard Rock Cafe. We were just out to have a good time, laugh, and dance the night away, no expectations, just vibes. But fate had its own plans. At some point, my heels began to betray me, lol, the pain was real! There wasn’t even a place to sit, and all I could think about was finding a spot to rest my feet. Unbeknownst to me, he had noticed me.

He sent a waiter my way, but I was with my girls, and we were in our own little world. We didn’t pay much attention to it. Later, while heading to get drinks, he walked up to me, and we had a short conversation. To be honest, I wasn’t thinking of anything romantic at the time, I just wanted to sit down! But then he offered me a seat at his table, and I accepted. That small act of kindness would become the beginning of our forever.

We chatted briefly and exchanged contacts. I soon returned to my friends, and the night went on. He called several times after that day, but I kept saying, “I’ll call you back.” But he didn’t give up. Then one Saturday morning, he called again, and this time, we talked. And talked. And talked. That conversation flowed so effortlessly, like we had known each other all our lives. In that moment, he felt like peace, he felt like home. From that day on, we haven’t missed a single day of speaking to each other. Every conversation drew us closer. Every moment shared brought more laughter, comfort, and a sense of home. Now, here we are writing the most beautiful chapter of our love story, hand in hand, hearts intertwined, and forever to go.

