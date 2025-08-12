Raliat & Abiodun Found Love While in Search For Food and Music

Raliat and Abiodun’s love story began on a night neither of them planned for. They met at a party they both almost skipped, but fate had other plans.

One came for the food, the other for the music, and somewhere between the laughter, dancing, and loud music, their eyes met… and just like that, a connection was born. Now, that spontaneous encounter has led them to a beautiful union. Today, we are relishing the beauty of their pre-wedding shoot, and we are absolutely loving the vintage style and sweet love. They look so cute together and we are excited about their union. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the couple, Raliat and Abiodun:

We met at a party neither of us planned to attend, talk about fate crashing the dance floor! One of us came for the food, the other for the music (we’ll let you guess who’s who). Somewhere between the loud music, bad dance moves, and laughter, we locked eyes and started talking… and didn’t stop. What was supposed to be a quick night out turned into the beginning of something unforgettable. Who knew the best part of that party would be meeting each other?

Credit

Bride: @kwkofo

Groom: @biodunn_

Content creator: @abiola_lens

Bride’s outfits: @skye_luxe_

Hairstylist: @beebeauty_hairartistry

Makeup: @glowwithlilian

Photography: @_monilens

Planner: @eventsbyfunmi_

Creative director: @kwkofo

Couple Stylist: @stile.di.lusso

Jewellery: @stile.di.lusso