Weddings
Raliat & Abiodun Found Love While in Search For Food and Music
Raliat and Abiodun’s love story began on a night neither of them planned for. They met at a party they both almost skipped, but fate had other plans.
One came for the food, the other for the music, and somewhere between the laughter, dancing, and loud music, their eyes met… and just like that, a connection was born. Now, that spontaneous encounter has led them to a beautiful union. Today, we are relishing the beauty of their pre-wedding shoot, and we are absolutely loving the vintage style and sweet love. They look so cute together and we are excited about their union. 😍
Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:
How we met
By the couple, Raliat and Abiodun:
We met at a party neither of us planned to attend, talk about fate crashing the dance floor! One of us came for the food, the other for the music (we’ll let you guess who’s who). Somewhere between the loud music, bad dance moves, and laughter, we locked eyes and started talking… and didn’t stop. What was supposed to be a quick night out turned into the beginning of something unforgettable. Who knew the best part of that party would be meeting each other?
Credit
Bride: @kwkofo
Groom: @biodunn_
Content creator: @abiola_lens
Bride’s outfits: @skye_luxe_
Hairstylist: @beebeauty_hairartistry
Makeup: @glowwithlilian
Photography: @_monilens
Planner: @eventsbyfunmi_
Creative director: @kwkofo
Couple Stylist: @stile.di.lusso
Jewellery: @stile.di.lusso