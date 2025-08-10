Chichi and Kevin Found Love in Nursing School!

Chichi was drawn to Kevin long before they met. His sister had told her about him, and she found herself smiling as she listened to a story of him.

When they finally crossed paths, it began with a gradual friendship. They went from being schoolmates to church members… and before they knew it, love was in full bloom. Now, as they embark on their forever journey, they’re giving us a glimpse of their beautiful love story through these stunning pre-wedding photos — colourful, vibrant, and filled with undeniable chemistry. They look so cute together, and we are excited for them as they journey to forever.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the Bride, Chichi:

Kevin’s sister had told me about him before we ever crossed paths —just a quick mention that made me smile, not knowing how much it would mean later. We officially met during a break in our nursing school clinicals. We started talking, exchanged social media, and something just clicked. Not long after, I joined his church, and from that point on, we were inseparable. Through school stress and long shifts, we found love, friendship, and faith in each other. It was a simple beginning, but it turned into the most beautiful journey.

Credits

Bride: @xoxo.chi

Photography: @photographedbydkk

Makeup: @hodmakeupstudio

Hairstylist: @celebritytouchowerri